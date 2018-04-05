Karnataka Election: BJP chief Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Taking out a roadshow along narrow lanes of this town near Bengaluru, BJP chief Amit Shah today urged cheering crowds to call at least 50 people each and persuade them to vote for his party in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls.

People gathered in large numbers along the narrow lanes of this rapidly growing town in Bengaluru Rural district as Shah took out the road show.

In his brief address, Shah said "the time has come to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government and install the BJP government and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nation building mission."

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

