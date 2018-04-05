Karnataka Election: BJP chief Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Taking out a roadshow along narrow lanes of this town near Bengaluru, BJP chief Amit Shah today urged cheering crowds to call at least 50 people each and persuade them to vote for his party in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls.
People gathered in large numbers along the narrow lanes of this rapidly growing town in Bengaluru Rural district as Shah took out the road show.
In his brief address, Shah said "the time has come to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government and install the BJP government and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nation building mission."
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 18, 2018 7:58 PM
The leader of Opposition in Legislative Council K S Eshwarappa contesting from Shivmogga Urban constituency will file nomination on April 19.
Apr 18, 2018 7:05 PM
BJP president Amit Shah held a roadshow here in Hosakote in Bengaluru today amid a rousing reception, as he sought support for the party in the May 12 assembly elections.
Apr 18, 2018 3:47 PM
The Congress party has distributed 170 B-forms as per the direction of party president Rahul Gandhi, says KPCC chief G Parameshwara.
Apr 18, 2018 2:31 PM
The AIADK would be fielding two candidates in Karnataka. The candidates would contest from the Kolar Gold Fields and the Gandhi Nagar constituencies. In 2013, the party contested from five constituencies and polled 10,280 votes
Apr 18, 2018 2:30 PM
A software engineer Darshan Puttannaiah has abandoned his US firm and thrown his hat into the electoral ring. He would be contesting from the Melukote constituency Mandya. His father K S Puttanaiah was a legislator from the constituency and represented the Karnataka Sarvodaya Party.
Apr 18, 2018 2:28 PM
Rs 31.55 crore cash, 1.15 lakh litre liquor worth Rs 4.58 crore, 30.52 kg drugs/narcotics worth Rs 19.79 lakh, 14.492 kg gold worth Rs 3.59 crore and silver worth Rs 12.67 lakh seized by different agencies in various cares.
Apr 18, 2018 1:04 PM
Members of Congress from Mahalaxmi Layout constituency staged protest outside Bengaluru party office over the distribution of tickets for Karnataka Elections.
Apr 18, 2018 12:28 PM
Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy says, "Will ask Police to probe on Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's allegation that the truck which hit his escort vehicle in Haveri actually was targeting him."
Apr 18, 2018 12:28 PM
B Y Vijayendra, BJP probable candidate from Varuna constituency and former chief minister Yeddyurappa's son has released a two minutes video on the failure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in developing the constituency.
Apr 18, 2018 12:27 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected the conspiracy theory behind Ananth Kumar Hegde’s accident. He said there was no bid on his life and it was just an accident. Hegd’s convoy was hit by a lorry. Hegde later said he suspected something fishy and the actual target was him.
Apr 18, 2018 12:00 PM
Apr 18, 2018 11:57 AM
B Somanna has resigned as a BJP MLC. He was unhappy after he was denied a ticket to contest the elections. He will now contest as an independent candidate.
Apr 18, 2018 11:26 AM
BJP President Amit Shah met Kannada writer and historian M. Chidananda Murthy in Bengaluru.
Apr 18, 2018 11:25 AM
I am not contesting the Karnataka assembly elections says Shobha Karandlaje.
Apr 18, 2018 11:00 AM
Yeddyurappa gets it spot on, while Amit Shah missed. As part of the Basava Jauyanthi celebrations, both leaders were at the Basaveshwara circle to garland the statue of Basavanna, the great 12th-century reformer. Both leaders made it up to the statue on a crane. Shah, however, missed the statue as he tried to garland it. Yeddyurappa, however, was spot on and the garland which threw landed right round the neck of Basavanna. The cheers followed from the crowd.
Apr 18, 2018 10:41 AM
Amit Shah has got a house on rent. He would camp in Bengaluru and also travel to the other parts of the state until the elections are over. He has got a rented house at the Fair Field Layout near the Chalukya circle.
Apr 18, 2018 10:35 AM
Amit Shah who in Bengaluru arrived at the Basaveshwara circle and garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara. He is in the city on a two day visit where he would hold discussions on the party’s manifesto. He would also take part in a road show at Hoskote.
Apr 18, 2018 10:34 AM
Several Lingayat activists at the Basaveshwara circle in Bengaluru protested against Amit Shah. The activists sought a clarification from Shah on the BJP’s stand on the religious minority tag for Lingayats.
Apr 18, 2018 10:33 AM
On the eve of the birth anniversary, Karandlaje appealed to members of the numerically significant community not to allow Siddaramaiah to participate in Basava Jayanti celebrations as the leader allegedly tried to drive a wedge between Veerashaivas and Lingayats.
Apr 18, 2018 10:33 AM
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for saying that CM Siddaramaiah should not be allowed to participate in Basava Jayanti celebrations. Reddy asked 'who is Shobha Karandlaje' to to tell Congress anything. “Who is she? Who is she to tell us? Basaveshwara is not the property of Shobha Karandlaje,” Reddy told the media today (April 18).
Apr 18, 2018 9:50 AM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues his campaign in Chamundeshwari. Pitched against G T Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah would cover at least 20 villages during his campaign trail today.
Apr 18, 2018 9:17 AM
Amit Shah to hold road show in Hoskote. He would also meet with Dalit writer Siddalingaiah today. A meeting with prominent writer, Chidananda Murthy has also been scheduled.
Apr 18, 2018 8:54 AM
Amit Shah to hold meeting with state leaders today. He would discuss the manifesto details with the leaders.
Apr 18, 2018 1:44 AM
BJP president Amit Shah will embark on his 'Karunadu Jagruti Yatra' by garlanding the statue of Lord Basaveshwara at Chalukya Circle in Bengalure today.
Apr 18, 2018 1:39 AM
No nominations will be accepted by the Returning Officers in Karnataka on Wednesday as April 18 is a holiday due to Basava Jayanti.