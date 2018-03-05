Karnataka Election 2018: Bidar MLA Ashok Kheny joins Congress

Bidar MLA Ashok Kheny joined Congress party on Monday in a function held at KPCC office in Bengaluru. Energy Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Mnister G Parameshwar welcomed the MLA to the party.

In 2013, Kheny contested from the Bidar South Assembly constituency as Karnataka Makkala Paksha candidate. He defeated JD (S) leader Bandeppa Khashempur. Also, Kheny is the Managing Director of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), which is best known for the construction of Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.

Kheny has been in the news for his scuffles with former Prime Minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda over the land acquisition for the BMIC project.

In 2016, after a nearly 13-year long political and legal struggle, former PM HD Deve Gowda distances himself from his relentless campaign against Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project citing poor health and disillusionment. Deve Gowda alleges that BMIC project's promoters Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) acquired more land than was required.

Kheny is also the Director of India International Infrastructure Engineers (IIIE) Limited. He is a Graduate of Electrical Engineering from National Institute of Technology Karnataka.

Kheny is the recipient of the Outstanding Businessman of the Year from a Minority community award for the year 1987 conferred by the then President of the United States Ronald Reagan. Kheny owns the cricket team Karnataka Bulldozers in Celebrity Cricket League.

Oneindia News

