Karnataka education dept plans to reopen schools from first week of July

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 02: The Karnataka education department is planning to reopen the schools from the first week of July 2020 onward for the fresh academic year-2020-21.

Primary and secondary education minister S. Suresh Kumar, on Tuesday, directed all the schools in Karnataka to hold consultations with all stakeholders, especially parents, to help evolve a strategy to reopen the schools after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its latest guidelines (dated May 30) for Covid management had stated that schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will be reopened after discussing the coronavirus situation with the states and Union Territories in July.

Watch: Karnataka Health Minister breaks COVID-19 norms

Opening of educational institutions including schools and colleges will be undertaken in July in consultation with states and union territories, who in the meantime shall hold meetings at the institution-level with parents and other stakeholders.

"Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," the guidelines said and added that the health ministry will prepare SOPs for these institutions.