Karnataka: DyCM G Parameshwara holds meeting to discuss action plan to control H1N1 virus

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar held a meeting with health department officials and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Gangambike and BBMP officials to discuss an action plan to control H1N1 flu virus.

[Bengaluru: H1N1 claims 4 lives, 41 cases of swine flu reported so far]

The number of deaths due to swine flu is on the rise. So far, a total of 89 positive cases have been reported in BBMP limits from January to October 9 as per data from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services. There were 68 cases till October 3 and this increased by 21 as on October 9.

H1N1 or commonly called as the "swine flu" influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that causes symptoms of the seasonal influenza in people.

This common flu was first recognized in the year 2009. The virus can be transmitted to humans when they come in contact with the infected pigs or environments which are contaminated with swine influenza viruses. Its symptoms include a cough, sore throat, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. People have been advised to take proper hygiene measures to ensure the transmission is reduced.

In 2015, close to 32,000 cases of the H1N1 virus were reported across India and 2,733 were in Karnataka alone. Eighty-two people succumbed to the virus in Karnataka in that year.