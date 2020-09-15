K'taka drugs case: Congress targets BJP after pictures of Minister with accused surface

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Sep 15: Sharing pictures of Revenue Minister R Ashoka with an accused in the drugs case, the Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday said there was a need for leaders from the ruling BJP, who are making allegations against those from other parties, to face the inquiry first.

In a tweet, the state Congress said, "The pictures of R Ashoka with drugs scandal kingpin Rahul Thonshe suggests that it was not a casual meeting, but a close association. There is a need for leaders from the ruling BJP, who are making allegations against those from other parties to cover up their scandals, to be made to face inquiry first."

Kangana Ranaut faces Congress fire on PoK barb, not sharing 'drugs info'

In the pictures shared along with the tweet, Ashoka can be seen posing for a picture with Rahul along with others at some function. There are also pictures showing the two feeding each other sweets.

On Monday, the Minister had denied any links with Rahul. "I had gone to a naming ceremony function relating to a party worker in my constituency, when a celebrity goes to such events normally several people take such pictures.... it is common such pictures are taken during public functions, so can we be linked? If I had gone to his house it is a different thing," he said.

Explained: What is Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, how does it work?

India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News

Ashoka in response to a question said the photo might have been taken some four years ago and since the coronavirus outbreak, he had not attended any such events recently.

Earlier, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's name has been linked to the drugs case, following his photos with one Shaik Fazil, who is linked to a casino in Colombo where allegedly such activities take place, emerged.