Karnataka deluge: HDK reminds BSY of relief operations carried out by his govt in Kodagu

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Aug 10: With incessant rains wreaking havoc in various districts across Karnataka, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is taking veiled jibes at BS Yediyurappa who became the Chief Minister after Congress-JDS alliance government collapsed.

Around a dozen districts in Karnataka are facing flood fury. With non-stop rains on Friday situation only worsened. The death toll on Friday stood at 16 and around 1.4 lakh people were rescued and moved to relief camps.

Kumaraswamy, who is in Belgaum, said that the government should all it can to restore lives of those whose homes were washed away due to rains.

"Refugees need a new life. The government should take all possible measures in this regard. Action has to be taken in the same manner that Kodagu had undergone during our government last year," he said.

Couple of day back, Kumaraswamy had taken a jibe that the BJP could arrange chartered planes for rebel MLAs but could not arrange choppers for the flood affected.

The worst-hit districts were Belgaum, Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada. Most taluks in Belgaum are inundated.

BSY would visit Mangaluru tomorrow.

In 2018, 34 out of Kodagu's 104 gram panchayats were severely affected-that is over 200 villages and a population of around 200,000 (out of Kodagu's population of 590,000). Sixteen people have lost their lives and 39 are listed as missing. More than 1,200 houses collapsed; 6,990 people were moved to 51 relief camps across the district; and 4,450 people have been rescued.