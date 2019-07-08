Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 08: The numbers of the coalition further fell with an independent MLA, H Nagesh tendering his resignation.

He said that he had resigned as minister and was also withdrawing support from the H D Kumaraswamy government. He also said that if the BJP is invited to form the government, then he will extend support to the party.

This comes in the wake of 13 MLAs already resigning last week. With these spate of resignations let us take a look at how the numbers in the Karnataka assembly stands.