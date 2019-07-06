Karnataka crisis updates: MLAs will come back, says DK Shivakumar

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 07: Karnataka could soon face a political crisis with eleven Congress- JD(S) MLAs eight from the Congress and three of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) - submitted their resignations to the Speaker's secretary on Saturday.

If accepted, the resignations will bring down the tally of Congress-JD(S) coalition down to 105 in 225- member House, signalling trouble for the ruling combine. The BJP has 105 seats, while the BSP and KPJ each have one seat.

The crisis, which had been brewing ever since the BJP swept the parliamentary polls in the state, deepened as 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs reached the Speaker's office to put in their papers and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Maharashtra BJP Vice President and MLC, Prasad Lad on being asked about political situation in Karnataka said,''I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive.'' Janata Dal (Secular) calls for legislative party meet later today; Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to return to India later today. Congress leader DK Shivakumar said,''They've (JDS) called a meeting of their party leaders. We'll also call our party leaders&sort out this issue. I'm confident things will cool down immediately. In interest of nation and both parties we've to run govt smoothly. I'm confident MLAs will come back.'' BJP MLC Prasad Lad outside Sofitel Mumbai BKC hotel in Mumbai, where 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. BJP MLC Prasad Lad outside Sofitel Mumbai BKC hotel in Mumbai, where 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. JD(S) leaders joined HD Revanna, D Kupendra Reddy, HK Kumaraswamy, and DC Thammanna have also joined the meeting between Congress leader & Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader & former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. Bengaluru: Congress workers hold protest outside party office asking Congress MLAs to take back their resignation. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/M0pr8SZKHE — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019 In Bengaluru, Congress workers hold protest outside party office asking Congress MLAs to take back their resignation. Congress leader Mahendra Singhi outside Sofitel Mumbai BKC hotel in Mumbai said,''I only met Ramesh Jarkiholi. I have not met any other MLAs. I won't say anything about what I don't know.'' Congress leader Siddaramaiah on political situation in Karnataka said,''This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala...Everything is fine. Don't worry. Govt will survive, there is no threat to the government.'' #Karnataka: Congress leader & Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar meets JD(S) leader & former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zhJW6jPFb3 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019 Congress leader & Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar meets JD(S) leader and former PM, HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. Union minister & BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said,''Congress party as a whole is trying throw out HD Kumaraswamy. It's Congress party's game plan to out HD Deve Gowda & family from power. Siddaramaiah is responsible, also some senior Congress leaders are involved in it.'' Congress leader DK Shivakumar to meet JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda at his residence today. Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru said,''I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party.'' ''Ramalinga Reddy Ji is a senior leader and a Congress man. For long he has been holding Congress's fort in Bengaluru. Let us see what are his grievances and what we can do,'' Kharge said further. When asked that there are talks that he could be made the Karnataka CM, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said,'' I don't know. I want this alliance govt to continue. We want that this should go on smoothly. These are all flimsy information being fed to the press just to divide us.'' BS Yeddyurappa said,''I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I don't want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this.'' In Maharashtra, 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai. 11 Congress-JD(S) tendered their resignations yesterday in Karnataka. The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to bring down its coalition government in Karnataka by "buying" MLAs and asserted that the new word for the 'aaya ram, gaya ram' phenomenon is "MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India". The strong reaction of the party came after 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka submitted their resignation to the Speaker. The ruling coalition has 118 members in the 224-member Assembly. Senior leaders of the Congress, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Surjewala and Anand Sharma, met here to deliberate the political situation arising out of the resignations of MLAs in Karnataka. "The new word for 'aaya ram gaya ram' is MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Karnataka government which is a joint government having complete majority under our democratic setup is now being sought to be pulled down by a spate of defections and resignations," he said. "MLAs are being bought in broad daylight. Democracy is being denigrated in broad daylight. Constitution is being trampled in broad daylight in Karnataka by the ruling BJP government at the Centre," he alleged. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Surjewala said if those who swear by the Constitution and hold such high offices are going to "abdicate" their duty towards the Constitution, there will be no democracy left in the country. 10 of the 13 MLAs who resigned have been whisked away to Goa after they landed in Mumbai. They may return on July 12.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

11 MLAs resigned, confirms Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was not available for the MLAs later said "I was supposed to pick up my daughter that is why I went home, I have told my office to take resignations and give acknowledgement. that 11 members resigned. Tomorrow is leave so I will see them on Monday."

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Trouble shooter D K Shivakumar steps in

DK Shivakumar took four senior Congress MLAs who resigned to his residence for talks. They include MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, N Muniratna , S T Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraj, all who are Siddaramaiah's followers

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and State minister D K Shivakumar have called a emergency meeting of Congress Bengaluru MLAs and Corporators later today following the sudden development.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.