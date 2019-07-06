Karnataka crisis: Cong-JD(S) leaders hold marathon meeting to save government

Bengaluru, July 08: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to the city on Sunday night from a week-long private visit to the US and held parleys with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular and Congress leaders on the party's three MLAs resigning along with nine Congress rebels.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah evening warned party workers to not speak against JD(S) leader Deve Gowda and CM Kumaraswamy.

BJP today dubbed the Operation Lotus allegations by Congress and JD(S) leaders as "baseless" and nonsense".

Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators submitted their resignations to the Speaker on Saturday afternoon. They then met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan before being flown out to Mumbai.

The resignations will bring down the tally of Congress-JD(S) coalition down to 105 in 225- member House, signalling trouble for the ruling combine. The BJP has 105 seats, while the BSP and KPJ each have one seat.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

The Congress and Janata Dal Secular held a series of meetings since morning to consider the possibility of saving the government after 11 legislators from the ruling coalition resigned on Saturday.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

11 MLAs resigned, confirms Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was not available for the MLAs later said "I was supposed to pick up my daughter that is why I went home, I have told my office to take resignations and give acknowledgement. that 11 members resigned. Tomorrow is leave so I will see them on Monday."

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Trouble shooter D K Shivakumar steps in

DK Shivakumar took four senior Congress MLAs who resigned to his residence for talks. They include MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, N Muniratna , S T Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraj, all who are Siddaramaiah's followers

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and State minister D K Shivakumar have called a emergency meeting of Congress Bengaluru MLAs and Corporators later today following the sudden development.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.