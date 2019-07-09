Karnataka crisis: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig tenders resignation

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, July 09: In another setback to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Tuesday tendered his resignation.

Reportedly, Baig, who represents Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, submitted the resignation letter to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in Vidhana Soudha. With this, a total of 14 legislators of the Congress and the JD(S) have so far resigned.

Cong to seek disqualification of rebel MLAs who have resigned: Siddaramaiah

As per India Today report, the development comes as fourteen MLAs of Karnataka's ruling Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) coalition are in a place about 90 km from Pune and are waiting for the Speaker's decision on their resignations before taking a call on proceeding to Goa or returning to Bengaluru.

Coming out of the Speaker's House, Roshan Baig said, "I have tendered my resignation to the Speaker. He received it and acknowledged it. I will be here [Bengaluru] and I have duties which I have to carry out. I will not go to Bombay or Goa." As of now, the Karnataka Speaker has not officially accepted any resignations.