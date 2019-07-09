  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka crisis: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig tenders resignation

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 09: In another setback to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Tuesday tendered his resignation.

    Karnataka crisis: Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig tenders resignation
    suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig

    Reportedly, Baig, who represents Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, submitted the resignation letter to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in Vidhana Soudha. With this, a total of 14 legislators of the Congress and the JD(S) have so far resigned.

    Cong to seek disqualification of rebel MLAs who have resigned: Siddaramaiah

    As per India Today report, the development comes as fourteen MLAs of Karnataka's ruling Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) coalition are in a place about 90 km from Pune and are waiting for the Speaker's decision on their resignations before taking a call on proceeding to Goa or returning to Bengaluru.

    Coming out of the Speaker's House, Roshan Baig said, "I have tendered my resignation to the Speaker. He received it and acknowledged it. I will be here [Bengaluru] and I have duties which I have to carry out. I will not go to Bombay or Goa." As of now, the Karnataka Speaker has not officially accepted any resignations.

    More ROSHAN BAIG News

    Read more about:

    roshan baig karnataka government congress jds coalition

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue