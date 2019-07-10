Karnataka Crisis: Mumbai police detains DK Shivakumar says,'Maha govt misusing powers'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, July 10: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar who after being denied entry was sitting outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, was detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday. Congress leaders Milind Deora and Naseem Khan were also detained and taken to the Powai police station.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that Maharashtra government is misusing its powers.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who also reached Mumbai to meet D K Shivakumar outside Hotel Renaissance, said, "I have just landed and I have come here, I will come back after a meeting. The issue is not about me coming and going. The issue is that two ministers from Karnataka have come to Maharashtra to meet their MLAs and they are made to sit on the road on the gutter. This exposes the character of the BJP."

He further said,"I request the chief minister of Maharashtra to stop this and allow these leaders to go inside along with police to meet the MLAs, who have been forcefully brought here by BJP."

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders near the hotel where the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka are staying, an official said.

Congress leader and Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar were earlier prevented from entering the Renaissance Hotel in Powai area when he insisted on meeting the rebel MLAs in a desperate bid to pull the Congress-JD(S) government from the brink of collapse.

"We have invoked Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 near the hotel," a senior police official said.

Shivakumar and his supporters, however, refused to leave the place.