Karnataka crisis Live: Rebel Congress MLAs are at an undisclosed location in Mumbai, say reports

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 09: All eyes would be on the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as he takes a call on the resignations submitted by the 13 MLAs today. The decision by the Speaker, Ramesh Kumar would be crucial to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka plunged into deeper crisis on Monday with independent MLA H Nagesh resigning from the government. Also, 30 ministers of the JD(S)-Congress government, including 21 of Congress and nine of JD(S) quit the government, in order to pave way for a Cabinet reshuffle to save the government from complete collapse.

However, two other Independent MLAs also withdrew support from the coalition government, further bringing down the numbers of the government in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Soon after returning from the United States on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held hectic parleys with JDS and Congress leaders in the wake of 13 MLAs resigning from the assembly. On Saturday afternoon, 13 MLAs - 10 from Congress and 3 from the JD(S) - tendered their resignations.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 13 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 103. The Speaker also has a vote.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

If the resignations of the 13 MLAs is accepted, the effective strength of the House falls from 224 to 211. In such a scenario, the magic number is. 106 and the BJP has 105 on its own. However with the support of the two Independent MLAs, the BJP's strength goes up to 107, which means it would have a wafer thin majority. The BJP has decided to play the wait and watch game in Karnataka. The party has indicated that it would make its next move only after the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Kumar takes a decision on the resignations of 13 MLAs. On Saturday, the Speaker had promised to take up the matter on Tuesday by summoning all the MLAs and speaking to them. While the rebel MLAs would meet with the Speaker, they will not be part of the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at around 9.30 am. All eyes would be on the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as he takes a call on the resignations submitted by the 13 MLAs today. The decision by the Speaker, Ramesh Kumar would be crucial to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. Congress MLAs who are staying in Mumbai had planned to shift to Pune, later changing it to Goa. But they are now staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai, says reports.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

11 MLAs resigned, confirms Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was not available for the MLAs later said "I was supposed to pick up my daughter that is why I went home, I have told my office to take resignations and give acknowledgement. that 11 members resigned. Tomorrow is leave so I will see them on Monday."

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Trouble shooter D K Shivakumar steps in

DK Shivakumar took four senior Congress MLAs who resigned to his residence for talks. They include MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, N Muniratna , S T Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraj, all who are Siddaramaiah's followers

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and State minister D K Shivakumar have called a emergency meeting of Congress Bengaluru MLAs and Corporators later today following the sudden development.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.