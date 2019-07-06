Karnataka crisis LIVE: SC begins hearing plea of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs

Bengaluru, July 16: It is a crucial day for Karnataka government as Supreme Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose is set to hear the petition by 15 rebel MLAs of ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular), seeking action against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for deliberating delaying acceptance of their resignations.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka MLAs camping at a hotel in Mumbai may skip the confidence motion moved by the southern state's chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on July 18.

The rebel MLAs in Mumbai are unlikely to fly to Bengaluru on Thursday when the Congress-JD(S) government would face the floor test, reports said.

The MLAs staying at the Mumbai luxury hotel have submitted their resignations to the assembly speaker. They do not see any reason to be present at the floor test as they are firm on their resignations.

The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

Earlier on Monday, five other rebel MLAs approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the speaker to accept their resignations at the earliest. Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the rebel MLAs, argues that the pendency of disqualification petitions is no bar to decide resignation. The Supreme Court hearing on the resignations of the MLAs has begun. Roshan Baig's advocate has filed a petition in High Court questioning the detention of his client in connection with IMA case. Baig was about to leave Bengaluru on his private jet when he was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team. The Congress rebel MLA Roshan Baig, who was detained last night by a Special Investigation Team probing the IMA case, is currently being questioned in the CID Headquarters at Carlton House. It is false that @BSYBJP’s PA Santhosh was travelling along with Mr. Baig.



CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger.



We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 15, 2019 The Karnataka BJP refuted CM Kumaraswamy's allegations that their leader PA Santhosh was travelling along with Congress MLA Roshan Baig, who was arrested by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA scam. "CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger. We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts." BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had said that he was confident of forming the government in the next four to five days. "I am quite confident that BJP government will come into existence in the next three to four days. The BJP will give the best administration in Karnataka," Yeddyurappa said. On Monday, five more MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the Speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications. The bench allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the 15 MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy also said,''BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that BJP Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading.'' K'taka CM said,''Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh on chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing SIT, Santosh ran away while team apprehended Baig. JD(S) workers held protest against MLA Narayan Gowda in Mandya. Gowda had resigned as MLA last week and is among the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLA lodged at a hotel in Mumbai. Karnataka: Farmers in Davanagere held a protest against rebel Congress JDS MLAs, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/RJ34OEFDaW — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019 Farmers in Davanagere held a protest against rebel Congress JDS MLAs

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.