Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Need more time to review resignations of rebel MLAs, says Speaker

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 11: After the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka Speaker to decide on the resignation of the rebel MLAs today, the 10 Congress-JDS legislators met Speaker Ramesh Kumar and submitted the resignations in a prescribed format.

Addressing the media, the Speaker said that he will need more time to examine these resignations (of the rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine.

Earlier on Wednesday, two more Congress MLAs resigned in another jolt the beleaguered Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka whose survival played out in three cities amid high drama in Mumbai where police detained minister D K Shivakumar on a mission to woo back a dozen rebels holed up in a luxury hotel.

10 rebel MLAs have earlier written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Congress leader DK Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today.

The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Shivakumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 13 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 103. The Speaker also has a vote.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

10 rebel #MLA"s entering #VdhanSoudha to meet speaker .. pic.twitter.com/LOwTrcruVn — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) July 11, 2019 WATCH: Earlier visuals of 10 rebel MLAs entering Vdhan Soudha to meet speaker Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is likely to visit the JD(S) MLAs' resort Speaker has no authority to delay despite the Supreme Court's directions. All senior leaders discussed various aspects of the Speaker's press conference. The Speaker is trying to treat resignations as defections which is wrong: BJPs Muralidhar Rao The current horse-trading happening in Karnataka is part of BJP's agenda to make India Opposition free. The BJP will go to any extent to grab power, says Sitharam Yechury BJP leader R Ashoka reacting on Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s press conference said it is not the right attitude for the Speaker to say that he can delay examining the resignations for 10-15 years. The disqualification petition filed by the Janata Dal (Secular) is not in the right format. I told them to give it in the right format: Speaker Ramesh Kumar on the JDS filing a disqualification plea of three rebel MLAs. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said,''The Speaker himself is behaving unconstitutionally and undemocratically. The Speaker has colluded with Congress and JD(S). Constitutionally he has to accept their resignation.'' She further asked, "What is the Speaker’s problem if the MLAs are resigning?" Her comment comes minutes after the Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar briefed the media about the resignations submitted by the rebel MLAs. The Karnataka crisis continues to drag on. The Speaker of the legislative assembly who met with the rebel MLAs said that he would need more time before he can decide on the resignations. MLAs have submitted resignations in right format now: Assembly speaker The disqualification petition filed by the Janata Dal (Secular) is not in the right format. I told them to give it in the right format: Speaker Ramesh Kumar on the JDS filing a disqualification plea of three rebel MLAs. Will not accept resignations unless I am convinced of their genuinity, says Ramesh Kumar. Only three working days have elapsed but they behaved like an earthquake occurred, says Speaker I have videographer the entire proceedings. I have asked them questions, they have answered. They told me they were scared and hence they went to Mumbai. I told them, you should have come to me, says Ramesh Kumar. They have given me in a proper format. They wanted it accepted immediately. I said that cannot be done. I have to be convinced first. Did the MLAs need the permission of the Supreme Court to meet me. They can never came here. Instead they went to Mumbai and then to Supreme Court, the Speaker also said. Ramesh Kumar spends time explaining the anti defection law. People ask me why I am delaying. I have to convince myself. I must die peacefully, says Ramesh Kumar. My obligation is to the people of the state, he also says. Speaker says,''On July 6, I was in my chamber till 1.30 pm. The MLAs came there at 2pm, they didn't even take prior appointment. So, it's untrue that I ran away because they were coming.'' It is not about just accepting or rejecting a resignation, the Speaker says. There have been cases MLAs have defected only to become ministers. Was I supposed to decide at a lightening speed. For whose sake was I to do this. Should I not respect the people and the Constitution says the Speaker. It was my duty to ensure that the resignations were genuine. I had to check all these details in the wake of all these political developments says Ramesh Kumar. Ramesh Kumar is briefing the media along with the rebel MLAs The rebel MLAs, incidentally carried with them an empty letter head. They are said to have written the resignations in front of the Speaker to ensure that it was in the prescribed format. The Speaker had earlier said that some of the resignations were not in a prescribed format. #WATCH live from Bengaluru: #Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar addresses the media at Vidhana Soudha after meeting rebel MLAs. https://t.co/dNfMThEfEf — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019 Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar addresses the media at Vidhana Soudha after meeting rebel MLAs. The BJP’s legislature party meeting will begin once the meeting of the Speaker with the rebel MLAs is over. The meeting is currently underway and the Speaker would address a press conference post the same. Speaker Ramesh Kumar will have to intimate the Supreme Court about the decision taken by him today. The order however pertains only to the 10 MLAs who had petitioned the court. The court however said that the other MLAs too could meet the Speaker. Meeting between the Rebel MLAs and Speaker is currently underway Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Communist Party of India held a protest in Parliament Complex, alleging that the political crises in Karnataka and Goa was a threat to democracy. Rebel MLAs submit resignations to Speaker in a prescribed format #WATCH: Rebel Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj runs into the Speaker's office in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/L6zrzPqCub — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019 Watch how Rebel Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj runs into the Speaker's office in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Karnataka rebel MLA's Byrathi Basavaraj, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivram Hebbar, BC Patil, Somashekar, Narayan Gowda, Gopalaiah, H Vishwanath, Mahesh Kumathalli, and Pratap Patil have entered the Speaker's office. #WATCH Karnataka: Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs reach Speaker's office in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/K3U8k8BmAo — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019 Rebel MLAs reach Vidhan Soudha to meet speaker Congress issues whip to all its MLAs, including the rebels, to be present in the assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday to pass the finance bill and other matters, failing which absent MLAs will be disqualified under the anti defection law Speaker Ramesh Kumar to address media at 7 pm Congress and JD(S) MLAs have free access to the speaker's office while we are being denied permission to meet him, says BJP MLAs West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy to hold his ground and not give in to the efforts of the BJP, PTI reported. A team of BJP leaders has been formed to guard the rebel MLAs from the Congress. The team includes, Renukacharya, Sunil Naik, Shivraj Patil, Baasavaraja Patil and Raugouda. The rebel MLAs were escorted to the Vidhan Soudha by the police. The Supreme Court had ordered that security be provided to them. In all 16 MLAs who were staying in Mumbai have reached Bengaluru to meet the Speaker. The legislators had boarded a special flight. H D Kumaraswamy has said that he was ready to face a no-confidence motion, if moved by the BJP. On the other hand, Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda said that during the Cabinet meeting, the political crisis was discussed and steps taken to resolve it were also taken. The JD(S) has sought the disqualification of 3 of its lawmakers who had resigned. The JD(S) has sought the disqualification of Narayan Gowda, H Vishwanath and Gopalaiah. The Janata Dal (Secular) has filed a disqualification petition against their three rebel MLAs - Narayan Gowda, Gopalaiah, and H Vishwanath - who have submitted their resignations. Rebel MLAs are being escorted to Vidhana Soudha by police. The disgruntled Congress MLAs said that they would tender their resignations to the assembly speaker afresh, in accordance with the Supreme Court order. The apex court had urged the speaker to decide on the legislators' resignations during the course of the day. Rebel MLAs arrive in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar further said he had never declined to meet any legislator. To a query whether he would decide on the resignations today itself, the Speaker said the top court has asked him to take a call on the matter but not what decision has to be taken, PTI reported. "I had not prevented them (disgruntled MLAs) from coming (to my office). I don't know why they moved the Supreme Court to meet me," Kumar told reporters outside the Vidhana Soudha. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao reaches the KK guest house. Basavaraja also rubbished the allegations that the BJP was behind the spate of resignations that threatened the existence of the coalition government and that the BJP-led government in Maharashtra was aiding them. "According to the Supreme Court directive, we will reach Bengaluru and meet the honourable Speaker. Since the apex court has directed us to tender resignations afresh, we are going there. There is no change (in our decision)," BA Basavaraja, Congress MLA from KR Puram in Bengaluru told reporters. BJP trying to suppress Democracy. The Rowdyism & hooligan behavior of their legislators are a blot to the society. They have brought a very bad name to Karnataka and have shamed the state with their demeanor. This act is deplorable and anti-democratic, tweets Karnataka Congress. Karnataka: CM HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leader DK Shivakumar and others inspect security arrangement at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The rebel MLAs have been directed by the Supreme Court to meet Karnataka assembly speaker at 6 pm today & resubmit their resignations. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Sm4Vqq5R00 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019 Kumaraswamy, Congress leader DK Shivakumar and others inspect security arrangement at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru: Rebel Congress MLAs reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. They were earlier directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 6 pm today and submit their resignations if they so wish. "The Court has ordered, naturally that will be followed. As per law they have to act. Speaker will also go as per rule," says Mallikarjun Kharge. Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar moves Supreme Court seeking more time to deal with the resignation issue of rebel MLAs. Supreme Court refused to give a hearing in the matter today. Since last 3 days they became active to solve our issues. Why did they not care about us before? You imposed an IAS officer on Bengaluru Development Authority to scrutinise me as I am the BDA president. When you take such decisions, we don't need this government, says says Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar. "Our support is there with this government, to respect our leader Rahul Gandhi. But commitment made by the coalition govt couldn't satisfy us. We didn't taken this decision all of a sudden, we had even informed earlier, but they did not care," says Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy responded to reporters saying that when in 2009-2010 18 members of the BS Yeddyurappa had opposed him, he had not resigned. "What is the necessity for me to resign now?" he says. "Operations LOTUS with money and muscle power has exceeded all limits of acceptance," the Karnataka Congress tweeted. Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru said,''We have confidence that the MLAs will be with us. I hope they will come back and withdraw their resignation.'' Siddaramaiah requests Speake KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify at least two of the 16 rebel MLAs. Ramesh Jarkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathhalli are likely to face disqualification. Rebel MLAs' counsel Mukul Rohatgi says, "The rebels will fly from Bombay to Bangalore," He adds that the Speaker will give them audience, which he has not done so far. Karnataka DGP has been directed to provide proper Police protection, he further adds. It was a dark day for Indian democracy. BJP Govt used police to stop me from meeting my Congress & JD(S) MLAs in Mumbai & detained me.



These sort of intimidation tactics will not deter loyal Congressmen like me. We will continue our fight to uphold democracy in India. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/VWcL1h5TxV — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 10, 2019 Congress leader DK Shivakumar tweeted: Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah meets speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to discuss SC verdict on rebel MLAs Supreme Court order will be only applicable to 10 rebel MLAs who are in Mumbai. Other six will petition the apex court today. All 16 rebel MLAs are expected to reach Vidhana Soudha by 4pm. 10 MLAs will reach Bengaluru by 2pm. Meanwhile, Congress has staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha. Congress MP Anand Sharma had asked for a discussion on Karnataka Political Crisis. Amid BJP's demand for his resignation, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumraswamy said that the MLAs are with him. He also claimed that he has the majority. "There is no need to resign," Kumaraswamy said. The Supreme Court says the rebel MLAs If they so wish and inclined shall intimate about their decision to resign in respect of which the Speaker will decide in the remaining course of the day. Order of the speaker will be placed before us. The Supreme Court also permits the rebel MLAs, most of them are in Bombay, to place a request to DGP, Karnataka, to provide them with adequate security once they reach Bangalore. Asks DGP Karnataka to consider the same. “Since the hotel people in Mumbai y’day rejected my reservation after making me stand for hours together, I’ve asked my legal people to look into it. I’ll have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights,” Congress leader DK Shivakumar said. On demand of his resignation, Karnataka CM Kumraswamy said MLAs are with him. The CM claimed that he has the majority. No need to resign, Kumaraswamy said. Supreme Court has requested Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar to meet the 10 rebel MLAs at 6 pm today. The Supreme Court has begun hearing the plea of 10 rebel MLAs requesting that the Assembly Speaker take a quick call on their resignation Bengaluru Police have issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha. This is ahead of the crucial cabinet meeting to be chaired by CM HD Kumaraswamy at 11 am. Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi tells ANI, "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue." Two more congress MLAs resigned yesterday taking the total number of dissidents to 16. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has called for a Cabinet meeting at 11 am. He is learnt to be frustrated with the increasing number of resignations The Supreme Court decided Wednesday to accord urgent hearing today to a petition filed by 10 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) alleging that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was not accepting their resignations deliberately. Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar in Bengaluru said,''I will stay here, I'm not going back to Mumbai. I have resigned from the post of MLA but I'm still in Congress party.'' Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar arrives in Bengaluru from Mumbai. Karnataka CMO: Cabinet meeting will have all the ministers as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to the Chief Minister. Karnataka Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar on board a flight heading for Bengaluru from Mumbai. Somashekhar is the Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), a meeting of BDA is scheduled for tomorrow in Bengaluru. Mumbai is known for its hospitality. I had booked a room there & was on an official visit to meet my friends & colleagues but BJP & officials misused their authority, it's a matter of shame, says Shivakumar on arrival. Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Bengaluru. Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Bengaluru.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.