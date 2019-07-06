Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Siddaramaiah confident about getting most MLAs on board before floor test

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 13: As the political crisis in Karnataka entered ninth day, rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj said that he has decided to stay back in the Congress giving a major relief to the Congress-JDS government.

"I had given resignation from MLA's post. All the leaders are asking me to stay in Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Saturday, leaders of the Congress-JD(S) coalition were locked in hectic parleys to pacify rebel MLAs as five more legislators moved the Supreme Court against the Speaker not accepting their resignation. The state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa too made it clear that his party will press Kumaraswamy to seek trust vote in the Assembly on Monday, asserting that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has lost majority and its collapse was imminent.

In a surprise move amid the crisis faced by his government, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday sought time from the Speaker of the state assembly to seek a vote of confidence.

All three key players ruling Congress and JDS and opposition BJP have herded their MLAs in luxury stays to keep their flock intact amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga.

The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

After almost day-long negotiations yesterday in which Congress' "trouble-shooter" and minister DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, CLP leader Siddaramaiah as well as CM Kumaraswamy were involved, it appeared that Congress had made some headway in pacifying one of its MLAs, MTB Nagaraj, who hinted that he might consider withdrawing his resignation, but there was no formal announcement till late evening. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has been given the charge of ensuring that the shaky Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka does not come apart at the seams and he will be in the state all of Sunday in a bid to control the existing political turmoil here. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he was confident of getting most MLAs on board in the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. An upbeat BJP on Saturday dared beleaguered Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to move a confidence motion in the state assembly on Monday to prove that his shaky coalition government has a majority.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.