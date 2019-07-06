Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

Shreya

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 11: reached the Supreme Court as 10 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs moved their plea alleging that the state Assembly Speaker has been deliberately not accepting their resignations. The apex court is set to hear the plea filed today. The hearing will come in front of a three-judge bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Earlier on Wednesday, two more Congress MLAs resigned in another jolt the beleaguered Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka whose survival played out in three cities amid high drama in Mumbai where police detained minister D K Shivakumar on a mission to woo back a dozen rebels holed up in a luxury hotel.

10 rebel MLAs have earlier written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Congress leader DK Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today.

The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Shivakumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 13 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 103. The Speaker also has a vote.

Two more congress MLAs resigned yesterday taking the total number of dissidents to 16. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has called for a Cabinet meeting at 11 am. He is learnt to be frustrated with the increasing number of resignations The Supreme Court decided Wednesday to accord urgent hearing today to a petition filed by 10 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) alleging that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was not accepting their resignations deliberately. Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar in Bengaluru said,''I will stay here, I'm not going back to Mumbai. I have resigned from the post of MLA but I'm still in Congress party.'' Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar arrives in Bengaluru from Mumbai. Karnataka CMO: Cabinet meeting will have all the ministers as they have only submitted their resignations to their party presidents, not to the Chief Minister. Karnataka Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar on board a flight heading for Bengaluru from Mumbai. Somashekhar is the Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), a meeting of BDA is scheduled for tomorrow in Bengaluru. Mumbai is known for its hospitality. I had booked a room there & was on an official visit to meet my friends & colleagues but BJP & officials misused their authority, it's a matter of shame, says Shivakumar on arrival. Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Bengaluru. Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Bengaluru.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.