Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police, say 'anticipate serious threat from them''

Bengaluru, July 15: As the political crisis in Karnataka entered tenth day, rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj flew to Mumbai on Sunday where he quashed hopes of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government by saying that there was no question of withdrawing his resignation,

Siddaramaiah also said that he was confident of getting most MLAs on board in the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Kumaraswamy announced in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote and state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said he should do it on Monday itself. In a bid to keep their flock together, both Congress and BJP have shifted their MLAs to hotels and resorts. JD(S) MLAs have been camping at a resort for the last couple of days.

The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

The Congress has intensified efforts to persuade another rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy to return to the party fold, in a desperate bid to save the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka teetering in the wake of resignation of its legislators. Sources in the Congress told PTI that the party's state working president Eshwar Khandre and H K Patil have headed to Ramalinga Reddy's residence. The coalition in Karnataka found itself on shaky ground after their efforts to pacify the rebels and salvage the situation hit a road block. A day after the Congress and JD(S) claimed to convince MLA M T B Nagraj, he flew to Mumbai to join the rest of the rebels, who have been housed there ever since the crisis broke out. Signalling more trouble for the coalition in Karnataka, 14 rebel MLAs have written to the senior police inspector of the Powai police station here and said that they pose a threat from the Congress leadership. We have absolutely no intentions in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, any Congress dignitaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka or any political leader as we anticipate a serious threat from them, they wrote in the letter. This is the second time that the rebels have sought protection from the police. Speaking to News 18, BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state chief said,''The rebel MLAs have said they will not return. The situation is in our favour. In two-three days, BJP will get the opportunity to serve the people of the state.''

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.