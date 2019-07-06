Karnataka Crisis Updates: Rebel MLAs in Mumbai may skip trust vote

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka MLAs camping at a hotel in Mumbai may skip the confidence motion moved by the southern state's chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on July 18.

The rebel MLAs in Mumbai are unlikely to fly to Bengaluru on Thursday when the Congress-JD(S) government would face the floor test, reports said.

The MLAs staying at the Mumbai luxury hotel have submitted their resignations to the assembly speaker. They do not see any reason to be present at the floor test as they are firm on their resignations.

The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

Congress leaders hold meeting in Bengaluru; Discussion on vote of confidence will be taken up on 18th July at 11 am in Karnataka Assembly. Congress MP DK Suresh and his brother Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar hold a meeting with their close aides on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha . Congress MLA RLR_BTM and JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah asks Speaker Ramesh Kumar to set another date to appear before him. "No one will like to go for an election. It is not possible (for legislators to not turn up) when the anti-defection law is in place," says DK Shivakumar, senior Congress leader. BJP shift their MLAs to resort again. BJP LP meeting to be held at 5 pm at the resort. CM HD Kumaraswamy holds meeting with Speaker Ramesh Kumar at latter's chamber after adjournment of the House. BJP spokesperson G Madhusudana said,''As the new halfway mark will be 103 for a simple majority, the ruling combine with 100, including one from the supporting party BSP will fall 3 short off the halfway mark to win the trust vote and certain to be defeated.'' Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till Thursday after Opposition BJP refused to participate in the assembly proceedings till CM HD Kumaraswamy takes up trust vote. BJP has demanded that the assembly session should be adjourned till CM HD Kumaraswamy faces trust vote on Thursday 11am. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to take a call on their demand Senior Congress and JD(S) leaders are likely to visit Mumbai in the afternoon to pacify rebel MLAs As the Speaker announced that the floor test will take place on 18 July in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP legislators told that they won't allow the proceedings in the House until the motion of confidence is held at the earliest. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said,''Discussion on vote of confidence will be taken up on Thursday at 11 am in Karnataka Assembly.'' Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has reportedly told the floor leaders that he will take up trust vote after Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the resignation of rebel MLAs Suresh Kumar, BJP, at Vidhana Soudha said,''It's up to Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to prove to the state that he enjoys the majority. He has himself asked the Speaker to fix a time, first that should be done, then other business can continue. All our 105 MLAs are together.'' After BJP MLAs met the Speaker, now the Congress MLAs are meeting the Speaker in the Vidhan Soudha. BJP, meanwhile, has moved a no-confidence motion in the Assembly and the Speaker will take a decision at 12.30 on Monday. After a prolonged discussion with HD Deve Gowda, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy meets Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar moments before the session begins Assembly session to start at 12.30pm. BJP to press for the resignation of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Senior Congress leader and rebel MLA R Ramalinga Reddy not attending session today, his daughter Sowmya Reddy will attend. The BJP MLAs will attend the monsoon session of the legislature, which resumes after weekend break, a short while from now. Bengaluru: Congress MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. The Congress-JD(S) Government is demanded by BJP to prove its majority in the assembly today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/N3rlSytRyb — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019 Congress MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. The Congress-JD(S) Government is demanded by BJP to prove its majority in the assembly today. The BJP has decided to disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his fledgling coalition government has a majority, a party official was quoted as saying by The Times of India. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. BJP has demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/sBool96g7B — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019 Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs have arrived at the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. They will attend the monsoon session of the legislature. The MLAs were holed up in a hotel over the weekend after chief minister HD Kumaraswamy announced that he is ready for a trust vote to prove majority in the House. Supreme Court said we would likely hear the case of five rebel MLAs-K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh, tomorrow along with the main petition which is pending before us. Lawyers represneting rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumtahallli have approached Speaker Office to get a copy of disqualification petition filed by Congress Hearing in the matter of Karnataka rebel MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi, rebel MLAs' counsel, today mentioned before Supreme Court an application for impleadment. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy meets JD(S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru to discuss future course of action Crucial meeting of Congress Legislative Party underway Taj Vivanta in Bengaluru Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar were scheduled to visit Mumbai and pacify the disgruntled legislators. Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi on Karnataka political situation said,''We stand by our demand (of floor test). Behaviour of Assembly speaker & CM is highly uncalled for & unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want?.'' Bengaluru: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada hotel for #Karnataka Assembly. BJP had demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today pic.twitter.com/AiIO74cP74 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019 BJP MLAs leave from Ramada hotel for Karnataka Assembly Rebel Congress leader, Ramalinga Reddy said that he would not comment on his next move. I will decide whether I will stick to my resignation or withdraw it, Reddy told reporters. The Congress has intensified efforts to persuade another rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy to return to the party fold, in a desperate bid to save the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka teetering in the wake of resignation of its legislators. Sources in the Congress told PTI that the party's state working president Eshwar Khandre and H K Patil have headed to Ramalinga Reddy's residence. The coalition in Karnataka found itself on shaky ground after their efforts to pacify the rebels and salvage the situation hit a road block. A day after the Congress and JD(S) claimed to convince MLA M T B Nagraj, he flew to Mumbai to join the rest of the rebels, who have been housed there ever since the crisis broke out. Signalling more trouble for the coalition in Karnataka, 14 rebel MLAs have written to the senior police inspector of the Powai police station here and said that they pose a threat from the Congress leadership. We have absolutely no intentions in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, any Congress dignitaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka or any political leader as we anticipate a serious threat from them, they wrote in the letter. This is the second time that the rebels have sought protection from the police. Speaking to News 18, BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state chief said,''The rebel MLAs have said they will not return. The situation is in our favour. In two-three days, BJP will get the opportunity to serve the people of the state.''

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.