Karnataka Crisis Updates: Rebel MLA Nagaraj decides to stay in Cong 'backchannel' talks

Bengaluru, July 13: In a major relief to the Congress-JDS government, rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj said that he has decided to stay back in the Congress.

"I had given resignation from MLA's post. All the leaders are asking me to stay in Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa made it clear that his party will press Kumaraswamy to seek trust vote in the Assembly on Monday, asserting that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has lost majority and its collapse was imminent.

In a surprise move amid the crisis faced by his government, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday sought time from the Speaker of the state assembly to seek a vote of confidence.

All three key players ruling Congress and JDS and opposition BJP have herded their MLAs in luxury stays to keep their flock intact amid the continuing imbroglio triggered by the legislators' resignation saga.

The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reaches Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru, where a group of JD(S) MLAs are lodged. Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddharamaiah: We will get most of the MLAs when the vote of confidence is moved. We will try to convince Sudhakar and both of us will take our resignation back, says MTB Nagraj. Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj: I and Sudhakar had given resignation from MLA's post. All the leaders are asking me to stay in Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party. Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, K C Venugopal and DrParameshwara chair a meeting with MLAs at Taj Vivanta to discuss options in front of Congress with regards to the current political situation in the state. Reportedly BJP chief Amit Shah summons state BJP leaders Arvind Limbavali and Balachandra Jarkiholi to Delhi. Arvind Limbavali and Balachandra to leave for Delhi shortly. Kumaraswamy meets rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru. Congress leader Zameer Ahmed khan also present. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives at CLP leader Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Ghulam Nabi Azad to arrive in Bengaluru tonight to tackle political crisis in the state. Kamal Nath and Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold meeting with senior Congress leaders on Sunday. Private plane waiting for Chikkaballapur MLA Sudhakar at HAL airport. Dr K Sudhakar likely to join rebel MLAs in Mumbai. MLA MTB Nagaraj reportedly assured CLP leader Siddaramaiah that he would remain in Congress and that he will speak to other rebel MLAs to convince them to take back their resignation. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Zameer Ahmed reacts on MTB Nagaraj, says MTB Nagaraj will not quit. Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting with MLAs camped in the hotel. Chikkaballapur MLA Sudhakar is waiting for MLA MTB Nagaraj in Leela Palace at Old Airport road. Dr K Sudhakar is likely to fly to Mumbai shortly. Rebel MLAs return to #Renaissance hotel after visiting Shirdi. Reports say Siddaramaiah has been trying to pacify MLA MTB Nagaraj for the past 4 hours. Meeting underway at Siddaramaiah’s residence Attempts are on to woo the rebel Congress MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly, back into the party fold and make them withdraw their resignations. One of the rebel Congress MLAs M T B Nagaraj, who had resigned as an MLA, on Saturday met with senior Congress leader Siddaramiah. The meeting between the two at the former chief minister's residence came hours after Nagaraj held talks with Congress leader D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, reports TOI. Sowmya Reddy defends her father’s decision, says her father resigned for a different reason and ‘so called’ leaders are responsible for the current crisis, say reports. Bengaluru: Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj met Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, at the latter's residence. Congress MLA Zameer Khan also present pic.twitter.com/UynvODAUBq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019 MTB Nagaraj met Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah. "We have no objection to No Confidence Motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the No Confidence Motion," says BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa. Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs including Anand Singh and Roshan Baig(in file pic) have also moved Supreme Court against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations. Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8 have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the assembly. Bengaluru: Rebel Cong MLA MTB Nagaraj arrives to meet Siddaramaiah at latter's residence. MTB Nagaraj had earlier met Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/xrf2ZdU4Xy — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019 MTB Nagaraj arrives to meet Siddaramaiah. MLA Munirathna liekly to join rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. Congress leaders leave for K Sudhakar Rao’s residence after meeting MTB Nagaraj. The leaders had earlier met the Chikkaballapur MLA to pacify him, says reports. Dissident Congress and JD(S) legislators, who are currently holed up in a hotel in Mumbai, have indicated that they will not attend the assembly session, although chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has called for a trust vote. The dissidents claim that since they have already resigned and have appeared before speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday evening, they no longer are members of the House, TOI reports. We should live together and die together because we have worked for 40 years for the party, there are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj has assured us he will stay with us, says DK Shivakumar. Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations,I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done, after all I have spent decades in Congress, says rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj. Reports say BJP MLAs SR Vishwanath and M Krishnappa meet rebel Ramalinga Reddy at his residence. Rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy reportedly keeps his options open, says he won't take any decision till July 15 and will appear before the speaker on the same day. He reportedly said that he will also attend monsoon session. Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs head to Shirdi temple in Nashik from Renaissance hotel in Mumbai. Cops provide security to rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, reports News 9. Congress MLA V Muniyappa arrives at Taj Vivanta hotel in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru. Congress MLAs were shifted to Taj Vivanta hotel yesterday. State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa hits out at CM Kumaraswamy, says CM’s trust vote move is political machination. The state BJP chief adds that there is no point in seeking trust vote as government lacks majority. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrives at MTB Nagaraj’s residence in Garudacharpalya to request him to withdraw his resignation. Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister & Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited the residence of MTB Nagaraj, State Minister who recently resigned from his post, to convince Nagaraj to reconsider his decision. pic.twitter.com/j1wge9NsFh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019 DK Shivakumar visits the residence of MTB Nagaraj.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.