Karnataka crisis LIVE: Assembly Monsoon session to begin today

Bengaluru, July 12: The political crisis in Karnataka entered its sixth day on Thursday, with the Supreme Court seeking a decision on the resignations of rebel MLAs by the day-end and speaker KR Ramesh Kumar reserving his say, declaring that he will need more time to examine these resignations (of the rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon session of the state assembly is set to commence from today in order to pass the finance bill. The chief whip of the Congress-JSD coalition government, Ganesh Hukkeri, had issued a whip asking all legislators of both the parties to attend the first day of the Monsoon session of the assembly on Friday.

After the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka Speaker to decide on the resignation of the rebel MLAs today, the Congress-JDS legislators met Speaker Ramesh Kumar and submitted the resignations in a prescribed format.

The 12 MLAs have returned to the Renaissance hotel in suburban Powai and they would be staying there for another two days. Two more Karnataka congress MLAs have joined them, a local BJP leader said.

The legislators were camping in Mumbai since Saturday evening after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 13 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 103. The Speaker also has a vote.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4pm to three of the five MLAs whose resignations were in the prescribed format. The Supreme Court is also expected to hear a plea filed by a group of dissident Karnataka ruling coalition MLAs seeking its intervention in the case. In their plea, the MLAs have accused the assembly Speaker of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations. Amid the political uncertainty, the monsoon session of the assembly begins on Friday. BJP has decided to raise the issue of the resignations after the obituary references, saying the Kumaraswamy government has lost its majority. Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel late last night. They had met Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru y'day after they were directed by Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 pm & resubmit their resignations. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Karnataka political situation said,''Speaker should take the decision early, they (Rebel MLAs) have all met personally and submitted their resignations. This constitutional crisis should end as soon as possible.'' With active support of government & Raj Bhavan, BJP leaders made Congress leaders and ministers fly to Mumbai in special aircraft and provided them security from Maharashtra government. They were not allowed to meet anyone except BJP leaders, says Azad. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: It looks as if the BJP government has come to power just to finish secularism, democracy and opposition. Their only goal is to have one political party, which is against democracy and constitution. BJP and its leaders hardly care about constitution.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.