Karnataka crisis LIVE: HDK seeks trust vote in assembly

Bengaluru, July 12: The political crisis in Karnataka entered its seventh day on Friday, with the Supreme Court set to hear the pleas of the dissident Karnataka ruling coalition MLAs seeking its intervention in their case. In their plea, the MLAs have accused the assembly Speaker of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations.

Representing Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that it was a constitutional duty of the Speaker to ensure that mass resignations are voluntary and genuine.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon session of the state assembly is set to commence from today in order to pass the finance bill. The chief whip of the Congress-JSD coalition government, Ganesh Hukkeri, had issued a whip asking all legislators of both the parties to attend the first day of the Monsoon session of the assembly on Friday.

After the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka Speaker to decide on the resignation of the rebel MLAs today, the Congress-JDS legislators met Speaker Ramesh Kumar and submitted the resignations in a prescribed format.

The 12 MLAs have returned to the Renaissance hotel in suburban Powai and they would be staying there for another two days. Two more Karnataka congress MLAs have joined them, a local BJP leader said.

The legislators were camping in Mumbai since Saturday evening after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

The resignation of 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JDS) has pushed the coalition government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse. With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

After CM moves confidence motion, the speaker takes up obituary references. CM HD Kumaraswamy says,''Ready for everything, I am not here to cling to power.'' Give me a time and date, want to take a floor test, Kumaraswamy to Speaker I have the majority in the House today. I am ready to seek a trust vote in the Assembly. I wish to seek a trust vote in the prevailing situation, Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy also said. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority in assembly Meanwhile, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru: said,''After all these developments, I am seeking your permission & time to prove the majority in this session.'' SC to hear matter further on July 16 Supreme Court orders status quo. Tells Speaker to neither decide on resignations or disqualifications of 10 MLAs until Tuesday. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Communist Party of India held a protest in Parliament Complex, alleging that the political crises in Karnataka and Goa was a threat to democracy. Rohatgi tells court that Speaker could be given a day or two The Speaker in an affidavit says that he will decide on the resignation and disqualification at the earliest. The Speaker clarifies on allegations that he made himself scare and untraceable. The MLAs made no prior appointment, he tells the Bench. This is an overly political petition and no order should have been passed, Dhawan tells Supreme Court on Kumaraswamy’s behalf. What was the basis of the intervention by this court, Dhawan arguing for Kumaraswamy asks. The order yesterday was passed on submissions by MLAs citing malafide, administration has come to a standstill. What does Article 32 have to do with all this. What do the MLAs want the SC to do. They say government has failed, so help us fail it further. They dragged the SC into a political thicket. Singhvi tells the Bench that this petition cannot be be entertained under Article 32 as there is no violation of human rights. Senior Counsel, Rajeev Dhawan appearing for Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy tells the Bench that an ex-parte order was passed against him. The MLA’s petition does not have a word justifying the petition under Article 32, he also said. Speaker tells SC that he will decide on resignations first The Speaker is riding two horses. It takes 10 seconds to read 10 lines. But he says he needed all night to decide says Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the rebel MLAs. The Speaker is a very senior member of the assembly and he knows the Constitutional law. He cannot be lampooned like this, Singhvi tells the Court. The CJI sought to know if the Speaker trying to decide on the disqualifications before the resignations. Is he trying to challenge our power to pass an order, the CJI also asked. Rohatgi also argued that the Speaker gave mixed responses during his press conference after the meeting yesterday. In the same breath he challenged the SC’s powers to pass orders on him. Rohatgi says that the Speaker can take two days time to decide on the resignations. Butt there should not be disqualification during this time. If he decides not to decide, then he should be hauled up for contempt, he also said. Singhvi tells the Bench that the Speaker will decide on the disqualification first. He is duty bound to decide on the disqualification first, he also submitted. Contrary to the reports showing in media that Youth congress has petitioned the SC asking for MLA's disqualification is far from truth.



Youth congress is not involved in any such petition.



We request Media to exercise caution & verify legitimacy of such news before airing them. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 12, 2019 Karnataka Congress tweeted,''Contrary to the reports showing in media that Youth congress has petitioned the SC asking for MLA's disqualification is far from truth.'' CJI Ranjan Gogoi sought to know if the Speaker is challenging the authority of this court. Is the Speaker saying that the court should keep its hands off? To this Singhvi replied that that Speaker is not doing that. However you should also protect the Speaker as well, he said. Rohatgi urges Supreme Court to issue contempt notice against the Speaker. The Speaker could be given a day or two to decide, but he cannot challenge the authority of this court. Mukul Rohatgi is now arguing for the rebel MLAs. Abhishek Manu Singhvi would argue for the Speaker of Karnataka. He has submitted the Speaker’s report on the resignation of the rebel MLAs to the court. SC hearing on Karnataka crisis begins. Bengaluru: MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha as the state assembly session begins today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yQUEUAInLG — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019 Meanwhile, MLAs arrive for assembly session that begins from today amid the crisis within the Karnataka government BS Yeddyurappa, BJP, on Karnataka Assembly session beginning today said,''We will give a whip to attend the session from today to the end of this month.'' Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly should take a decision on the resignation of the MLAs at the earliest and should not drag the ongoing constitutional crisis in the state. Whip notices outside homes of all rebel MLAs. Amid political turmoil, monsoon session likely to start at 12.30pm. All eyes would be on the Supreme Court and Karnataka Legislative Assembly as the crisis enters its 7th day. The JD(S) MLAs are on their way from a resort in Devanahalli to the Vidhan Soudha. Lawyer appearing for many Congress workers today, before the Supreme Court mentioned and sought a hearing in Karnataka political crisis case. CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, heading the three judge-bench, asked him to remain present when the same matter would be taken up for hearing today. Lawyer appearing for many Congress workers today, before the Supreme Court mentioned and sought a hearing in Karnataka political crisis case. CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, heading the three judge-bench, asked him to remain present when the same matter would be taken up for hearing today. The Opposition BJP is awaiting the Supreme Court ruling on the petitions of the 10 rebel Congress-JD-S MLAs and the Karnataka Assembly Speaker before going ahead with its next move. The rebel MLAs would tell the court today to implement the order of the Supreme Court. If all the MLAs have appeared before the speaker and gave affidavits and also moved the SC saying they want to resign, then what more verification is needed. This argument comes in the wake of the Speaker saying that he would need more time as he needs to be convinced that the resignations were voluntary and not forced. Karnataka Youth Congress secretary and 100s others move Supreme Court seeking a hearing. They have maintained that the resignations by the MLAs should be treated as defecting to another party and hence they should be disqualified. The CJI has allowed them to file an intervening application. Representing Karnataka rebel MLAs, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said, “We'll ask court to implement its order so that speaker takes decision as soon as possible. If all MLAs appeared before the speaker, gave affidavits and moved Supreme Court that they want to resign, what further verification is required, I don't understand”. Rebel Congress MLA R Roshan Baig, who had resigned three days ago, arrives at Vidhana Soudha to attend the Monsoon session. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy convenves JDLP meeting to discuss stratergies they need to adopt on the opening day of the Monsoon session. The opposition BJP is likely to move an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the political crisis. The speaker may not allow discussion on that and may take up obituary references before adjourning the House for the day. The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will begin at 11am Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy meets his father and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda at his residence to hold discussions on the future course of action. Yesterday, in the cabinet meeting held by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy it was decided to face a no-confidence motion if the BJP moves one, or call for trust vote if required. Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4pm to three of the five MLAs whose resignations were in the prescribed format. The Supreme Court is also expected to hear a plea filed by a group of dissident Karnataka ruling coalition MLAs seeking its intervention in the case. In their plea, the MLAs have accused the assembly Speaker of not discharging his constitutional duties and not approving their resignations. Amid the political uncertainty, the monsoon session of the assembly begins on Friday. BJP has decided to raise the issue of the resignations after the obituary references, saying the Kumaraswamy government has lost its majority. Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel late last night. They had met Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru y'day after they were directed by Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 pm & resubmit their resignations. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Karnataka political situation said,''Speaker should take the decision early, they (Rebel MLAs) have all met personally and submitted their resignations. This constitutional crisis should end as soon as possible.'' With active support of government & Raj Bhavan, BJP leaders made Congress leaders and ministers fly to Mumbai in special aircraft and provided them security from Maharashtra government. They were not allowed to meet anyone except BJP leaders, says Azad. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: It looks as if the BJP government has come to power just to finish secularism, democracy and opposition. Their only goal is to have one political party, which is against democracy and constitution. BJP and its leaders hardly care about constitution.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.