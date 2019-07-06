Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Drama at the hotel gates, DK Shivakumar escorted out

Bengaluru, July 10: In a last-ditch effort to save the Karnataka, Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

10 rebel MLAs have earlier written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during the visit of Congress leader DK Shivakumar and a JD(S) leader to the city today.

The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Shivakumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka's Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government, on the verge of losing its majority after 14 exits, won a breather as Speaker Ramesh Kumar decided that the resignations were not in order.

Eight rebel MLAs whose resignation letters were rejected on Tuesday are likely to return to Bengaluru from Mumbai on Wednesday to once again submit their letters to Assembly K R Ramesh Kumar.

The Speaker rejected their resignations saying that they were not as per procedure. The Speaker's office has informed these MLAs - ST Somashekhar, H Vishwanath, Muniratna, B A Basavaraj, B C Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli - about Kumar's decision in this regard.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka plunged into deeper crisis on Monday with independent MLA H Nagesh resigning from the government. Also, 30 ministers of the JD(S)-Congress government, including 21 of Congress and nine of JD(S) quit the government, in order to pave way for a Cabinet reshuffle to save the government from complete collapse.

However, two other Independent MLAs also withdrew support from the coalition government, further bringing down the numbers of the government in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 13 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 103. The Speaker also has a vote.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru, said,''We have decided to sit on dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha. We will meet the Speaker and the Governor.'' MLA Shivalinge Gowda said,''If I kidnap the MLAs only then police should stop me. We are free to enter the hotel. But BJP has trapped all our MLAs. We want to meet them. Let the MLAs tell us we have come on our own.'' Police escorts Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar away from the gates of Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. The MLAs had written to Police stating"We DK Shivakumar,outside Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel said,'' I've booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we've to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love&respect each other.'' #Mumbai: Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda outside Renaissance hotel raise slogans of "Go back, Go back" as Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to arrive at the hotel shortly. (Pic-3: file pic of Narayan Gowda) pic.twitter.com/ZryBynfPrL — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019 Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda outside Renaissance hotel raise slogans of "Go back, Go back" as Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to arrive at the hotel shortly. Mumbai Police said,''DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel.'' Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is currently on his way from the airport to the hotel. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, in Mumbai said,''Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them.'' Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in Mumbai; Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force & Riot Control Police are deployed outside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar & JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda leave for Mumbai on a special flight from Bengaluru. Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (Northern Region) reaches Hotel Renaissance in Powai where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. Mumbai: Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force & Riot Control Police arrive at the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.The MLAs had earlier written a letter to Police stating "We heard CM & DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened" pic.twitter.com/ZQet2h1kmP — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019 Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force & Riot Control Police arrive at the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.The MLAs had earlier written a letter to Police stating "We heard CM & DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened" ''We're not satisfied with alliance govt as there is no unity b/w the 2 parties. Congress has also troubled HD Kumaraswamy a lot, they didn't let him do what he wanted. We'll go & meet the Speaker when he calls us, we've not left the party, only resigned as MLAs,'' JD(S) MLA N Gowda said. Rebel Karnataka JD(S) MLA Narayana Gowda said,''Allegations of horse trading are far from the truth, we have not come here for money & nobody is paying us. We told them our problems hundred times but they did not listen, some ministers were having fun.'' Security increased outside Hotel Renaissance in Powai where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. The MLAs had earlier written a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police stating "We've heard CM & DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened" Rebel Karnataka JD(S) MLA Narayana Gowda said,''Somebody informed us that Chief Minister & DK Shivakumar will come to Mumbai tomorrow to talk to all the MLAs. We have all written the letter together, we do not want to meet them. We have asked for protection so they don't force us.'' 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs write to Mumbai Commissioner of Police stating "We are staying at Hotel Renaissance Powai in Mumbai, we have heard HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened. Do not allow them to enter hotel premises".

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

11 MLAs resigned, confirms Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who was not available for the MLAs later said "I was supposed to pick up my daughter that is why I went home, I have told my office to take resignations and give acknowledgement. that 11 members resigned. Tomorrow is leave so I will see them on Monday."

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.