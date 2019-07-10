  • search
    Karnataka crisis: Blocked at the hotel gates, DKS not allowed to meet rebels in Mumbai

    Bengaluru, July 10: Congress leader, D K Shivakumar has arrived in Mumbai to pacify the rebel MLAs, who had tendered their resignations.

    He is accompanied by JD(S) MLA, Shivalinge Gowda. Both left for Mumbai on a special flight and will try and meet the MLAs later. On reaching the city, he said that let the police be deployed. Let them do their duty. We have come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics and will die together in politics. They are our party men and we have come to meet them.

    Karnataka crisis: DKS lands in Mumbai, cops on alert to block him at hotel gate
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The Mumbai police said that the leaders would not be allowed inside the hotel. He will be stopped at the gates the police said.

    On the other hand as the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka plunged into more trouble, the Congress rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal to Bengaluru to sort out the differences.

    New twist in Karnataka crisis, DK Shivakumar says MLA Nagesh 'hijacked by BSY's PA'

    Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi asked the leaders to mitigate the crisis in the southern state and save the government.

    Azad, one of the architects of the coalition arrangement following a fractured mandate in May 2018, is scheduled to meet JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda to end the four-day-long impasse on the eve of the legislature session that commences on July 12.

    Sibal is expected to use his expertise on Constitutional matters to deal with issues of disqualification of the rebels.

    The crisis in Karnataka deepened Tuesday as another Congress MLA quit and the party sought the Assembly Speaker’s intervention in disqualifying its rebel legislators.

