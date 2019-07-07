  • search
    Karnataka crisis: Cong, BJP spar on Twitter over 'Tughlaq' jibe on Modi

    By Shreya
    Bengaluru, July 07: Amid political turmoil, the Congress and the BJP on Sunday indulged in blame game for the present crisis in the state.

    The Karnataka Congress on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that "Modi has similar qualities of 14th century Sultan of Delhi Muhammad bin Tughlaq."

    Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.
    "Narendra Modi, who is ruling the country, has similar qualities of Muhammad bin Tughlaq", the KPCC tweeted.

    The BJP has undertaken "Operation Lotus" in 10 States and sabotaging to end democracy. "Karnataka should not succumb to Modi's tactics," the KPCC tweeted.

    In a quick reaction, the BJP took strong exception to the tweet and said the Congress "insulted" the Prime Minister. In the Lok Sabha elections.

    "Weary of the Tughlaq administration of the state government, (people) have reduced their tally to a single digit in the Lok Sabha polls. Tired by the mal-administration of the coalition government, your MLAs have responded by resigning. Rather than accusing BJP, concentrate on the development of the state at least now," the BJP tweeted.

    The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the speaker.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
