Karnataka crisis: Cong, BJP spar on Twitter over 'Tughlaq' jibe on Modi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 07: Amid political turmoil, the Congress and the BJP on Sunday indulged in blame game for the present crisis in the state.

The Karnataka Congress on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that "Modi has similar qualities of 14th century Sultan of Delhi Muhammad bin Tughlaq."

"Narendra Modi, who is ruling the country, has similar qualities of Muhammad bin Tughlaq", the KPCC tweeted.

ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಬಿನ್ ತೊಘಲಕ್ ನಂತರ...

ಈ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಆಳುತ್ತಿರುವ...

ಅದೇ ಗುಣಗಳುಳ್ಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ, ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ!



ನೈತಿಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮೌಲ್ಯ ಹೀನ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ.



ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ತಿಲಾಂಜಲಿ ಇಟ್ಟು 10 ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಮೋದಿಯ ಸಂಚಿಗೆ ಬಲಿಯಾಗಬಾರದು. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 7, 2019

The BJP has undertaken "Operation Lotus" in 10 States and sabotaging to end democracy. "Karnataka should not succumb to Modi's tactics," the KPCC tweeted.

In a quick reaction, the BJP took strong exception to the tweet and said the Congress "insulted" the Prime Minister. In the Lok Sabha elections.

"Weary of the Tughlaq administration of the state government, (people) have reduced their tally to a single digit in the Lok Sabha polls. Tired by the mal-administration of the coalition government, your MLAs have responded by resigning. Rather than accusing BJP, concentrate on the development of the state at least now," the BJP tweeted.

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the speaker.