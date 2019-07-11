Karnataka crisis: Coalition battles on as numbers dwindle, all eyes on Cabinet meet today

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 11: With the coalition numbers plummeting, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to tender his resignation on Thursday after the cabinet meeting.

    File photo of HD Kumaraswamy

    According to reports, Kumaraswamy reached at the conclusion that the he should step down as chief minister as soon as possible, after the meeting between his father on Wednesday. He would also request the Governor to dissolve the assembly.

    As many as 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have tendered the resignation and two Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support, reducing the government to a minority.

    Karnataka crisis: A day when the drama spread to Mumbai, Delhi

    Confirming the resignations, speaker Ramesh Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru, "Yes, Sudhakar and M T B Nagaraj have resigned." They handed over their resignations at the Speaker's chamber in Vidhana Soudha, the State secretariat.

    After tendering his resignation, Nagaraj told reporters he was "fed up" with politics and wished to retire from public life. "I don't want any ministerial position or anything. I am fed up with politics," Nagaraj said.

    Nagaraj and Sudhakar, who is State Pollution Control Board Chairman, came to the Speaker's office at about 4 pm and handed over resignation in their official letterhead to him.

    With the two latest resignations, the coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

    If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

    But it was the mission of Congress' troubleshooter Shivakumar to Mumbai with the aim of meeting the rebel MLAs and woo them back to the Congress fold that became the focus of the fast-paced developments during the day. But he hardly found any support from the Maharashtra unit of his party in his task and was sent packing to his home state.

    The BJP is in power in Maharashtra.

