Karnataka Crisis: BJP to hold stir, Congress's DK Shivakumar to meet rebels in Mumbai 

Bengaluru, July 10: Amidst political crisis in Karnataka coalition government, the state BJP has decided to stage a dharna at Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday demanding CM's resignation. While, Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar is expected to meet dissident MLAs in Mumbai the same day.

The coalition has been rocked by the resignations of 14 MLAs 11 of Congress and three of JD(S).

"I have held discussions with our legislators and we have decided to hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 11 AM, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy who has lost majority," party State unit Chief B S Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

The former Chief Minister has been holding a series of meetings with party leaders at his residence since morning on the ongoing political developments and BJP's plan of action.

According to sources, Yeddyurappa is expected to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan on July 10.

Karnataka minister and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar is attempting to pacify Bengaluru rebel MLAs as the crisis in state politics intensifies.

On Sunday, the rebel MLAs left in a bus from the Sofitel Hotel where they had been staying in Mumbai. While some reports suggested they were taken to Goa, others said they had gone to Pune. The location of the MLAs is not immediately clear.

The crisis began after 13 MLAs - 10 Congress and 3 JD(S) - with the coalition submitted their resignations last Saturday. The disgruntled legislators met with the Governor and informed him of their decision to resign.