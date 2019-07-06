Karnataka crisis: BJP distances itself from resignation of 11 MLAs

Bengaluru, July 06: The BJP has sought to distance itself from the resignation of the Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Today 8 from the Congress and 3 from the JD(S)S tendered their resignations to the Speaker, which gave the BJP, the much needed hope to form the government.

The BJP's chief in Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa however distanced himself from the resignations. He Sais that they are in no way related to the resignations of these MLAs. We had predicted that the government is collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions.

We have adopted a wait and watch approach and will take a call at an appropriate time.

On the other hand, JD (S) leader, H D Deve Gowda said that he is unaware of these developments. Let the Speaker take a decision and then I will speak on the issue, he said.

The Speaker, Ramesh Kumar on the other hand said that 11 from the coalition have tendered their resignations. I am not aware of the MLAs visiting my office. I will look into it on Tuesday, he said. When asked if they would go to the Raj Bhavan, if he did not look into it, Kumar said, "let them go, I am not bothered."