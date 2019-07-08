  • search
    BJP a 'poacher party', says Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 8: Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "poacher party", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said his party will try to raise the Karnataka-crisis issue in Parliament, but not reveal its strategy.

    The resignation of 13 MLAs has plunged the Congress-JD(S) government in the state into a crisis. Twelve legislators --nine from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- resigned on Saturday. Congress MLA Anand Singh had resigned on July 1.

    "We'll try to raise the #Karnataka issue in Parliament but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a poacher party," Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, told reporters outside Parliament.

    Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand

    The BJP has however denied any role in the matter and said it was the "power struggle" between Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and current incumbent HD Kumaraswamy which has resulted in the political crisis in the state.

