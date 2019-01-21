Karnataka crisis: Another Congress legislature party meet today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, jan 21: The Congress has called for another meeting of its MLAs who are holed up in a resort since last week.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting has been called by former Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah. The meeting will be held at the resort at 11 am and all MLAs have been directed to be present.

A source said that the legislators would walk out of the resort today. The source also spoke about a counter-strategy, where it would tap first time legislators of the BJP, who had switched over just before the assembly elections were held last year.

However the more important thing would be to keep its flock together the source also added. Once set free from the resort, a team would constantly monitor the legislators to ensure that none are in touch with the BJP.

Meanwhile the four Congress legislators, believed to be holed up in Mumbai, continue to give the party sleepless nights. There have been indications since the past week that they may resign from the party. There are also reports that four more may follow suit.

The BJP on the other hand continues to play the wait and watch game. For the party the bigger strategy for now is to derail the alliance of the Congress and JD(S), which can cause a potential problem for it in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The next few days would be interesting and all eyes would be on the four legislators who have remained unreachable for the Congress. If the four legislators resign then the stage would be set for another drama in the state.

Meanwhile on Sunday, an MLA from Hospete, Anand Singh was admitted to hospital after he sustained an injury following a brawl with a fellow legislator. Reports said that Kampli MLA, J N Ganesh hit Singh with a bottle on his head following a heated argument. The Congress however sought to downplay the incident.