Karnataka crisis: A day when the drama spread to Mumbai, Delhi

Bengaluru, July 10: It was another hectic day in Karnataka politics. There was action in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai today even as the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state hangs by a thread.

Adding to the drama was two more resignations by Congress MLAs. The latest to join the bandwagon were M T B Nagraj and D Sudhakar. Both, it may be recalled had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday. With this the number of MLAs who have resigned stands at 16- both JD(S) and Congress.

In the backdrop of these developments, 10 MLAs who had earlier resigned have petitioned the Supreme Court. In their petition, they made a host of allegations against the Speaker, who has been delaying action on their resignations. Further they also termed the ruling coalition as corrupt and scam tainted, while seeking a directive to the Speaker to accept their resignations.

Meanwhile, there was ample drams in Mumbai, where 13 legislators who resigned have been holed up. The day began with Congress leader, D K Shivakumar leaving for Mumbai to pacify the MLAs.

However before his departure, the MLAs lodged at a resort in Powai had written to the Police Commissioner seeking protection. They said that they feared that Shivakumar may barge into the hotel.

Despite many attempts, Shivakumar was not able to meet with the MLAs as the police whisked him away. The hotel too conveyed him to him that due to some emergency his room booking had been cancelled.

The drama will continue to play out for more time. A lot would depend on the Supreme Court which will hear the matter on Thursday. The MLAs have sought for a floor test, while stating that the H D Kumaraswamy government does not have the requisite numbers. Will the court order the Speaker to take up the matter or direct that a floor test be held on July 12, when the session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly begins?