Karnataka court orders case against Kangana Ranaut over farm laws tweet

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 09: A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut on her recent tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting the farm laws.

Based on a complaint by a lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the actress.

The court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. "The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," it added.

Naik, who hails from Kyathasandra, told PTI that in connection with his criminal case against the actress, the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and inquire.

The actress had tweeted on September 21 from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists."

You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."

Naik said this tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against Ranaut.