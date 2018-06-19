Karnataka: Cop suspended for sharing 'anti-Kumaraswamy' Facebook post

A police constable has been suspended for allegedly sharing a Facebook post on 'Bjp Shikaripura' page which asked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as to when he would waive-off farmer loans as promised earlier.

Hubballi-Dharwad city police commissioner MN Nagaraj is said to have suspended a constable posted at Town Police Station, reported ANI.

The original post on 'Bjp Shikaripura' Facebook page reportedly says "18 days completed- when will you waive off farmers' loans? Resign CM HD Kumarswamy."

The constably allegedly shared this post after which he was suspended.

Kumaraswamy had on May 28 said he will resign from his post if his government fails to deliver on farm loan waiver.

Kumaraswamy had earlier promised that loans of farmers would be waived if he was elected Chief Minister of the state. However, after being chosen as the head of a coalition government, he cited compulsions from the coalition partner Congress as the reason for the delay in waiving off farmer loans.

He chaired a meeting with 30 farmer group leaders on May 30 during which he announced a phase-wise plan to waive loans of farmers in the state within 15 days. He later claimed that waiving of farmer loans will be announced shortly and that the plan will have several stipulations attached to it.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day