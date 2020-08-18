YouTube
    Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan tests positive for COVID-19

    Bengaluru, Aug 18: Congress MLA in Karnataka, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting hospitalised on the advice of the doctors.

    "I had developed a slight fever and underwent a corona test today, the report has confirmed the infection. On the advice of the doctors I'm getting admitted to hospital," Khan tweeted.

    He also requested all those who had come in his contact in the past few days to undergo a test.

    Khan, a former Minister, who represents Chamrajpet assembly constituency in the city, had made multiple visits to K G Halli and D J Halli areas that were hit by violence last week.

    He had visited the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy that was burnt down by the rioters, along with some Muslim leaders. Khan had also met family members of three persons, who were killed in police firing to quell the mob that went on a rampage on August 11 night over an inflammatory social media post by Murthy's relative.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
