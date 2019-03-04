Karnataka: Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns from party, may join BJP

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 04: Chincholi MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav on Monday submitted his resignation to the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. Jadhav was one among the dissident MLAs who wanted to go with BJP.

He is likely to join the BJP and contest against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from Kulburgi.

A leading daily said that a formal announcement on Jadhav being propped as the BJP candidate from Kalaburagi constituency could be expected to be made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kalaburgi this week.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately clear. However, speaking to News 18 Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre said that "Jadhav hadn't attended CLP meetings, we served him notices too. Came to know about his resignation from media. I had tried to convince him but he ruined his political career and he is himself is responsible for it".

Umesh Jadav was born in Kalaburagi. He is Doctor by profession, Before entering to politics in 2013 he worked as a surgeon in government Hospital Kalaburagi.

Jadhav's may not hurt the coalition government in Karnataka but move is surely a setback for the grand old party.

Differences between the allies deepened after the Congress appointed party functionaries as chairpersons of various government bodies and corporations.

The Congress also faced rebellion over the choice of appointees for the cabinet reshuffle in December last year. Eight party MLAs threatened to quit. Four of them did not turn up for the Congress Legislature Party meeting, leading to speculation that Siddaramaiah was not keen on saving the government. Again, it was Congress troubleshooter D.K. Shivakumar, a minister in the government, who salvaged the situation.