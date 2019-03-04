  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns from party, may join BJP

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 04: Chincholi MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav on Monday submitted his resignation to the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. Jadhav was one among the dissident MLAs who wanted to go with BJP.

    Karnataka: Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav resigns from party, may join BJP

    He is likely to join the BJP and contest against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from Kulburgi.

    A leading daily said that a formal announcement on Jadhav being propped as the BJP candidate from Kalaburagi constituency could be expected to be made when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kalaburgi this week.

    The reason for his resignation was not immediately clear. However, speaking to News 18 Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre said that "Jadhav hadn't attended CLP meetings, we served him notices too. Came to know about his resignation from media. I had tried to convince him but he ruined his political career and he is himself is responsible for it".

    Umesh Jadav was born in Kalaburagi. He is Doctor by profession, Before entering to politics in 2013 he worked as a surgeon in government Hospital Kalaburagi.

    Jadhav's may not hurt the coalition government in Karnataka but move is surely a setback for the grand old party.

    Differences between the allies deepened after the Congress appointed party functionaries as chairpersons of various government bodies and corporations.

    The Congress also faced rebellion over the choice of appointees for the cabinet reshuffle in December last year. Eight party MLAs threatened to quit. Four of them did not turn up for the Congress Legislature Party meeting, leading to speculation that Siddaramaiah was not keen on saving the government. Again, it was Congress troubleshooter D.K. Shivakumar, a minister in the government, who salvaged the situation.

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue