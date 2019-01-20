  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka Congress MLA hospitalised after 'fight' in resort, BJP rubs it in

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 20: A Congress lawmaker has ended up in hospital, allegedly after a brawl with a party colleague last evening at a resort, where they were moved on Friday. Anand Singh was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort, the local media reported.While the Congress party has denied any such occurrences and media reports, many Congress leaders were seen outside the hospital as the local media reported.

    Karnataka Congress MLA hospitalised after fight in resort, BJP rubs it in

    However, Senior leader DK Shivakumar brushed away the reports of the fight. His brother and party legislator DK Suresh, who was also at the hospital, later said he Anand went to the hospital this morning after feeling chest pain. Congress leader Raghunath, who visited Apollo hospital, said they were not being allowed inside.

    Also Read | Don't fear, we are not here to destabilise, Yeddyurappa tells Congress

    Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara told to the media about the incident, "I've seen that only through media. I was there till 8 o'clock y'day. I don't know what has happened but I will let you know. Once I come out, I'll definitely let you know."

    After a virtual attempt to topple the Congress-JDS government in the state, the BJP is now out to sympathise with the MLA's as a Congress lawmaker was admitted to hospital last night due to scuffle inside the resort.

    The BJP tweeted, "It's unfortunate that @KPCCPresident was unable to stop the fight in Eagleton resort. We hope Anand Singh is being treated & we pray for his speedy recovery. Unfortunately @dineshgrao can't even blame BJP now, MLA's were locked up under his watch at Eagleton. Whats your excuse now?"

    The BJP further tweeted that "What more proof do we need to tell all is not well within Congress..Congress MLA's in Eagleton resort indulged in physical fight & 1 MLA is admitted. How long will congress be in denial mode & blame BJP for all their differences? When political party is lame, it loves to blame."

    On Friday, the Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to the resort amid fears of poaching by the BJP. Tension had been brewing since last weekend, when the party accused the BJP of launching "Operation Lotus' - a term coined in 2008 when the party allegedly engineered defections of opposition legislators to ensure that its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa remains stable.

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress congress karnataka bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue