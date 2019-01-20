Karnataka Congress MLA hospitalised after 'fight' in resort, BJP rubs it in

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 20: A Congress lawmaker has ended up in hospital, allegedly after a brawl with a party colleague last evening at a resort, where they were moved on Friday. Anand Singh was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle by JN Ganesh at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort, the local media reported.While the Congress party has denied any such occurrences and media reports, many Congress leaders were seen outside the hospital as the local media reported.

However, Senior leader DK Shivakumar brushed away the reports of the fight. His brother and party legislator DK Suresh, who was also at the hospital, later said he Anand went to the hospital this morning after feeling chest pain. Congress leader Raghunath, who visited Apollo hospital, said they were not being allowed inside.

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara told to the media about the incident, "I've seen that only through media. I was there till 8 o'clock y'day. I don't know what has happened but I will let you know. Once I come out, I'll definitely let you know."

After a virtual attempt to topple the Congress-JDS government in the state, the BJP is now out to sympathise with the MLA's as a Congress lawmaker was admitted to hospital last night due to scuffle inside the resort.

The BJP tweeted, "It's unfortunate that @KPCCPresident was unable to stop the fight in Eagleton resort. We hope Anand Singh is being treated & we pray for his speedy recovery. Unfortunately @dineshgrao can't even blame BJP now, MLA's were locked up under his watch at Eagleton. Whats your excuse now?"

The BJP further tweeted that "What more proof do we need to tell all is not well within Congress..Congress MLA's in Eagleton resort indulged in physical fight & 1 MLA is admitted. How long will congress be in denial mode & blame BJP for all their differences? When political party is lame, it loves to blame."

On Friday, the Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to the resort amid fears of poaching by the BJP. Tension had been brewing since last weekend, when the party accused the BJP of launching "Operation Lotus' - a term coined in 2008 when the party allegedly engineered defections of opposition legislators to ensure that its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa remains stable.