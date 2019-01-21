  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow MLA at resort, says will apologise if hurt

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: Congress MLA J N Ganesh, who has been accused of thrashing his lawmaker colleague, denied reports of the alleged brawl with party legislator Anand Singh on Monday. However, the medical report has revealed severe injuries on face, eye and chest.

    Dismissing the allegations of a brawl, Ganesh said that no such incident had taken place. "No such incident has taken place. Anand Singh, Bhima Naik and I were talking when something happened. This is it. What happened is personal. But what is being shown is complete lie. Even I was hurt but I didn't say anything," he said.

    Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow MLA at resort, says will apologise if hurt

    Meanwhile, Singh's wife, Laxmi, has threatened to take legal action against the errant MLA. Laxmi told the media that she will not keep quiet and will resort to legal action against Ganesh, if the report indicates the allegation to be true.

    Also Read | One incident many versions: Here is what really happened at the resort housing Cong MLAs

    "If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh told a section of media from Mumbai.

    She is currently in Mumbai to attend a relative's wedding and is expected to return to Bengaluru soon.

    Anand Singh was hospitalised after he and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows late last night at the resort where the party MLAs are herded together amid the BJP's alleged poaching attempt, according to sources.

    Singh had "a black eye and suffered blunt injuries" and also complained of uneasiness in the chest, hospital sources said.

    Ganesh is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party and was on BJP's radar in its alleged toppling game.

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders had denied the whole incident, after which they termed it as a "friendly fight", alleging that all was well between the leaders in the party.S

    Read more about:

    karnataka congres

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue