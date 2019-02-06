Karnataka: Congress MLA Anand Singh admitted to hospital again

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, Anand Singh has been admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain on Wednesday.

Earlier, Anand Singh attended the Budget Session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Congress MLA Anand Singh's wife Lakshmi says, "She is unaware of any update on MLA JN Ganesh's case. She added that JN Ganesh's family hasn't contacted them. Lakshmi came to visit her husband who has been admitted to hospital for chest pain."

Also read: Karnataka Budget Session: "I am feeling better"," says Congress Anand Singh

Kampli MLA MLA JN Ganesh is accused of assaulting Congress MLA Anand Singh.

In a major embarrsment for the Congress, Police special teams have failed to track MLA JN Ganesh absconding in the assault case. JN Ganesh, booked under IPC Section 307, is absconding since January after he assaulted Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh at Eagleton Resort near Bidadi.