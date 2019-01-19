Karnataka: Congress legislative party meeting begins at Eagleton resort in Bidadi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 19: A day after four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumathahall-gave its legislature party meeting a miss, Congress legislative party has begun at Eagleton resort in Bidadi on Saturday.

According to reports, many Congress MLAs were reportedly upset over the delayed start.

The Congress was left red-faced after 4 MLA's gave CLP meeting a miss on Friday. The MLAs were then taken to Eagleton resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Of the four rebel MLAs, B Nagendra had sought to skip the meeting due to a court hearing he had to attend, whereas Umesh Jadhav sought to be excused as he was unwell and far away. Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli did not contact the leadership.