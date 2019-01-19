Karnataka: Legislators discuss political scenario, drought situation in CLP meeting

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 19: A day after four Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumathahall-gave a miss, Congress legislative party was held at Eagleton resort in Bidadi on Saturday.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, said, "CLP meeting discussed the present political scenario, drought situation, issues regarding budget proposals etc. Tomorrow, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal will interact individually with our MLA's regarding parliament elections and decide on our future course of action will be taken."

According to reports, many Congress MLAs were reportedly upset over the delayed start. Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and Ballari MLAs skipped the CLP meeting and instead attended a meeting at Vidhana Soudha.

Congress MLAs B Nagendra, Mahesh Kumathalli, Umesh Jadhav and another MLA remained absent for the second CLP meeting.

The Congress was left red-faced after 4 MLA's gave CLP meeting a miss on Friday. The MLAs were then taken to Eagleton resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Of the four rebel MLAs, B Nagendra had sought to skip the meeting due to a court hearing he had to attend, whereas Umesh Jadhav sought to be excused as he was unwell and far away. Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli did not contact the leadership.