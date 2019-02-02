Karnataka: Congress is staring at the 'Mandya dilemma'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 2: Months ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress-JDS leaders are staring at a crisis in Mandya district- Vokkaliga community-dominant constituency in Karnataka.

Congress leader A Manju said that JD(S) and Congress in Karnataka are age-old rivals and demanded JD(S) gives up Mandya Lok Sabha seat, currently held by JDS MP Shivarame Gowda. Manju, former Minister in Siddaramaiah Cabinet, further went on to say that the JDS Chief Deve Gowda's family has claimed development work done by Congress in Hassan district.

Meanwhile, late actor and politician Ambareesh's fans asked the actor's wife Sumalatha to contest in Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Mandya. Sumalatha said that though she was never into politics; if she does contest in Lok Sabha polls, she'll only contest from Mandya.

According to the supporters, Sumalatha said the the demise of Ambareesh had caused more loss to the people than the family, and the family "never wants to lose the bond and connection of Mandya". This is the second time in the last two weeks that Ambareesh's supporters have met Sumalatha in Bengaluru to demand her candidature from Mandya.

Also read: Re-creating Indira: Congress wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Chikmagalur

Ambareesh was MP from Mandya seat for three times. He was elected for the first time in 1998 on Janata Dal ticket. in 1999 and 2004 on Congress ticket. He served as Minister of State, in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, from 24 October 2006 to 2008. However, resigned protesting against the injustice done to Karnataka by Kaveri dispute tribunal in 2008. Also, served in Siddaramaiah's Cabinet as Minister of Housing. Ambareesh, known as 'Son of Mandya' has considerable clout in the district during his political career.

Technically speaking, only preliminary discussions have been held on Lok Sabha elections but, Congress-JDS hasn't decided yet on seat-sharing. JD(S) has already expressed its desire to contest in 12 seats, on which the Congress party has some reservations.

JDS is unlikely to give up Mandya for Congress because in 2014 elections JDS candidate CS Puttaraju won against Congress candidate actor-turned-politician Ramaya aka Divya Spandana. Later, in the bypolls held in 2018, in alliance with Congress, JDS retained the seat. In such scenario, demand from Ambareesh's supporters put Congress in a fix.