Karnataka Cong strongman DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru, welcome by 5000 supporters

Bengaluru, Oct 26: The former Karnataka minister and Congress strongman of the state DK Shivakumar arrives at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon, Nearly, 5000 supporters gathered at the airport to receive their leader.

Shivakumar returned to his hometown today after almost 50 days of incarceration in New Delhi.

Congress workers and supporters in Karnataka reached at KIA to give a grand reception to the former state minister at the airport. His family also offered special puja in Hasanamba temple in Hassan ahead of his arrival today.

Reportedly, 1 DCP, 3 ACPs, 10 inspectors, 20 SIs and 150 constables were deployed at the airport.

Over 5,000 supporters of Shivakumar reached the airport from Ramanagara in 800 vehicles shortly.

On Friday Shivakumar's supporters offered 108 coconuts at Ramanna Shreshti Park Ganesha Temple in Shivamogga.

The Congress leader his advocates at a private hotel in Delhi on Friday to discuss the next course of action.

Shivakumar was released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount on Wednesday.

After his release, he met senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar's mother and wife have filed a plea demanding ED sleuths to further question them in Bengaluru. The Delhi HC adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by his kin till October 30.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case.