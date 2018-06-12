English

Karnataka: Complaint against Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha

    A complaint has been filed against Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by retired government servant Shankar Devegowda.

    File photo of Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha
    File photo of Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha

    In his complaint, Shankar Devegowda alleged that the Supreme Court had directed not to implement 'Karnataka Determination of Seniority of Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation Act 2002' in February 2017. As result of this decision, 3,799 government servants in 45 departments would have been demoted. However, the Chief Secretary pressurised secretaries of various departments not to follow the apex court's order.

    K Ratnaprabha's service had been extended by former CM Siddaramaiah for three months just before the assembly elections. Prabha, a 1981 batch IAS officer was appointed chief secretary on November 28, 2017, and her term was scheduled to end on March 31. She is set to complete her extended tenure on June 30.

    More details awaited.

