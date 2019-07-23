Karnataka coalition falls 99-105, BJP set to form next government

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 23: The H D Kumaraswamy led coalition government collapsed today after it failed to win the trust vote.

    After a week of drama and several postponements, the trust vote was finally taken today after a lengthy debate and an over an hour long concluding remark by Kumaraswamy.

    Karnataka BJP BS Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy.
    Karnataka BJP BS Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy.

    When the voting was set to take place, BJP leader pressed for a division of votes. Following the headcount, the results were counted and then the Speaker announced that the government had lost the trust vote.

    With several MLAs staying absent from the 225 member House, the magic number was 103. The coalition had 100 including the Speaker. Since the Speaker does not vote unless there is a tie, only 99 voted in favour of the trust vote.

    105 BJP MLAs voted against the trust vote. Immediately after the result was declared, Yeddyurappa flashed his trademark victory sign.

    In numbers:

    Total strength including Speaker: 205

    Magic Number: 103

    JD(S)-Congress minus Speaker: 99

    BJP: 105

    congress jds coalition trust vote h d kumaraswamy karnataka government

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
