    Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 10: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Bengaluru, the state government said.

    The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

    BS Yediyurappa
    BS Yediyurappa

    "After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 18:53 [IST]
