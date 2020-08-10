Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Bengaluru, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said.

While at the hospital, the chief minister was engaged in work - signing files and holding review meetings from the hospital, officials had said.

Six staff members working in his office had also tested positive a day after BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the disease.

Within a week of his admission, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tested positive for coronavirus and said he was being treated at a government hospital.

The chief minister's daughter Padmavathi had also contracted the virus, while his son, Vijayendra, had tested negative.

Karnataka, now the fourth worst-affected state in the country by coronavirus, has reported 1.78 lakh COVID-19 cases so far with over 3,100 deaths.