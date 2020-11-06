Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appeals people to use only "green crackers" during Deepavali

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 6: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple way, using "green crackers" after indicating that the government would ban fireworks due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, he said several suggestions have come from people regarding the sale and use of firecrackers during the coming Deepavali festival. The government has taken all necessary measures for the control of COVID-19, and in such a situation it was appropriate to celebrate Deepavali in a simple and meaningful way keeping in mind the health of citizens and children, Yediyurappa said.

"In this backdrop, I appeal to the people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple way by using only green crackers," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said the state government will issue an order banning the use of firecrackers during the festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali.... the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect," Yediyurappa told reporters here. Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi, have already decided to ban firecrackers.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said the Chief Minister has taken a decision to ban firecrackers during this deepavali based on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee of the department. The smoke due to burning crackers will have a negative impact on people's health, especially on those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection, he said.