BJP chief Amit Shah's slip of tongue embarrasses BS Yeddyurappa

BJP national president Amit Shah embarrassed his state president B S Yeddyurappa with his slip of the tongue by calling him as the most corrupt government ever.

Shah said,"if there were ever a competition for the most corrupt government then the (BJP's) Yeddyurappa government would come first".

As soon as Shah said that at a press conference he was holding in Bengaluru, BSY - who was earlier CM of Karnataka - and sitting to Shah's right, leaned over to him, possibly to correct him. Then Shah amended what he said - that he meant "Siddaramaiah would come first in a competition for the most corrupt government".

After the press conference, Yeddyurappa said the Shah gaffe was a slip of tongue, nothing more.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah called the BJP president Amit Shah "the Shah of Lies" and said he's finally speaking the truth. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said,'' Amit Shah the #ShahOfLies, thanks to him for finally saying the truth over Shah's blooper of calling Yeddyurappa corrupt.''

Of course, the Congress couldn't pass up this opportunity. In no time, Divya Spandana of the Karnataka unit of the Congress party tweeted,"Who knew Amit Shah could also speak the truth- we all concur with you Amit ji BSY-BJP is the most corrupt!".

Also, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweets about Amit Shah's blooper after the latter called BS Yeddyurappa corrupt.

OneIndia News

