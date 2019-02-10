Karnataka CM sheds tears in public about his alliance compulsions: Modi

  • search
    Hubbali, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at HD Kumaraswamy over the political turmoil in Karnataka and said during his Huballi rally that it is difficult to know who is in charge of the state.

    In a veiled reference to strain in Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance government in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said that the grand old party has troubled Chief Minister Kumaraswamy so much that he has shed tears in public about his coalition compulsions.

    "Aaye din mukhyamantri (Karnataka CM) ko dhamkiyan milti rehti hain. Unki poori urja din raat Congress mein unke bade bade netaon se kursi bachane mein lagi rehti hai. Wo sarvjanik taur par apni majboori ka rona rote rehte hain (Almost everyday Karnataka CM is being threatened. His entire efforts are focused on saving his chair from the big Congress leaders. He publicly cries about his coalition compulsions)," he said at the rally.

    Earlier today, the Karnataka chief minister said he has not received an invite for the Prime Minister's official programme in Hubballi-Dharwad and accused the Modi government of indulging in "petty politics".

    Further highlighting the achievements of his government, Modi said that the BJP-led Centre has continuously worked for the poor and the middle class.

    [PM in South India: India wants Majbooti not Majboori]

    "The previous govt sanctioned 13 lakh houses in the urban areas, out of which only 8 lakh were completed. However, our govt sanctioned 73 lakh houses in 55 months, out of which 15 lakh have been completed," PM Modi said.

    "Opposition have no interest in the welfare of the farmers, youth and the poor. They are selfish and only works for their own interests," he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies and unveiled development projects in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Sunday.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 21:18 [IST]
