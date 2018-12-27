Karnataka CM meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 27: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka CM to discuss Mekedatu Dam project with the PM and along with several other issues.

Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy met Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday here and demanded the Centre to ensure immediate supply of coal to Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS).

RTPS, Yermarus Thermal Power Station and Ballari Thermal Power Station are facing coal shortages for quite some time.

"During the meeting, the chief minister requested him (Goyal) to allot coal blocks for RTPS, BTPS and Yaramaras plants," said an official statement issued by the Karnataka government.